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Is this how the authorities treat us?
Robin Westenra
Oct 07, 2026
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Seemorerocks reply rules
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Oct 7
Liked by Robin Westenra
Yes we suffer from empathy.
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Yes we suffer from empathy.