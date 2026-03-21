Some thoughts have been on the back of my mind since I saw stuff like this

Then I came across this from Jean Nolan who I always take seriously.

Then there is this from Dollar Vigilante, Jeff Berwick, which I have not yet watched.

COVID 2.0: Iran Operation Will Cause Lockdowns, Collapses & Crises!

Surely not?

At first glance, this looks similar to the oil shocks of the 1970’s. We had carless days here in New Zealand - a system that, back then, was subject to huge abuse.

But since then, we have had covid which showed how a “pandemic” could be concocted - a largely-successful psy-op that instilled fear and compliance in the population that got them to wear masks, go into lockdowns and roll up their sleeves to take a fake vaccine full of nanotechnology that has rendered much of the population compliant, just short of the hive mind David Icke talks about.

Today we had this in one of New Zealand’s main newspapers.

On Monday at 1pm, finance minister Nicola Willis sat down with reporters to give an update.

She said New Zealand is currently at Level 1, although moves to higher levels are possible. The key focus in Level 1 is preparation. Things are manageable now, but they could escalate.

Sound familiar?

No, this isn’t about Covid-19. You haven’t leaped back in time and there’s no pandemic threatening the country.

But there is something threatening to destabilise households - the price of fuel.

With the conflict in Iran showing no signs of stopping, fuel prices are skyrocketing around the world. Here in New Zealand, 91 is already over $3.15 in some places and Air New Zealand is pro-actively cancelling flights.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/politics/360952219/back-world-levels-1-4-heres-fuel-alert-levels-and-when-we-might-need-them

***

It’s just like covid except the crisis is very real.

For weeks we had a complacent media telling us that everything was all sorted, we had “plenty” of fuel stored (actually the second lowest in the entire world after Australia).

Just like in early 2020 when Jacinda Adern was equally complacent until she got her marching orders from the WHO’s Tedros and within days we had a national lockdown.

There are indications that we are heading in the same direction - and fast.

New Zealand has always moved away from anything vaguely like resilience over several governments since Robert Muldoon build his “Think Big” projects - including Marsden Point - which threw the country into huge debt which resulted in the Rogernomics neoliberal revolution in 1984.

All this reached its apotheosis when the Adern government had our sole refinery closed in 2022 and the pipes filled with concrete to make sure there was no going back.

Now we are where we are again.

I do not believe that the officials of the New Zealand government were not cognisant of what I have known from the first (and before that).

Of course they knew!

Likewise, the zionists in Israel and the Epstein class “led” by Trump, knew what they were doing and what the understandable reactions of the Iranians would be as well as what their true capabilities were.

There is a bigger story to be told.

I am coming round to the idea that this was all by design (“problem-reaction-solution”).

Behind Trump, Netanyahu (that David Icke calls gophers) lies another force which is non-human that wants human civilisation destroyed.

Now, listen to what David Icke has to say.

The Collapse Has Already Started | David Icke

I only wish we did not have to wait until David’s next book to see it all set out in detail.

By then it may be too late.

PS

Energy Armageddon Hits: Food Rationing & Lockdowns Begin