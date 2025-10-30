Seemorerocks

Steve New
3h

Welcome to the wonders of geoengineered weather...and HAARP.

Been documented and publicly observed so often the weather images from space have to be censored...

You would think after the clearly engineered fires in California and Hawaii the Sheep and NPC's would realize and STOP complying and they would follow the Europeans who are simply burning. and sawing down the cameras and 5G... Atheist make it a little harder for the oligarchy to slaughter you all...have some dignity please...

RT
2h

Some of that going on in NZ as well.

© 2025 Robin Westenra
