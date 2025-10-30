https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-15233537/Hurricane-Melissa-catastropic-scientists-warn.html

Jamaica is moving toward becoming a UN-backed smart city under its Vision 2030 development plan, a long-term blueprint running from 2009 to 2030 that aims to make the island “the place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business.”

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the initiative integrates Artificial Intelligence, Central Bank Digital Currency, and carbon pricing policies.

The Weirdest Storm Path of any Hurricane in Recorded History

This Alt Media platform has been closely watching Hurricane Melissa since its very inception. From the beginning, even before it was classified as a tropical depression, Melissa possessed all the signatures of a highly geoengineered frankenstorm.

Quite predictably, NOAA has removed the entire trajectory of this transparently manufactured superstorm from the National Hurricane Center website. Because of Melissa’s absurdly manipulated path from the very start, they really had no choice as geoterrorism investigators and weather warfare researchers would have easily exposed the plot by its very odd behavior.

As it stands at 6:30 AM this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 28, this deliberately slow-moving weather weapon has been stationed right over the island to Jamaica to inflict maximum damage (see the following screenshot). And so it is.

Here’s how Melissa was tracking on Sunday, October 28th before the murderous geoengineers executed a 90 degree angle to slam her right into the center of the southern Jamaican coastline.

Now we see that Melissa has mysteriously produced the “driest tropical eye ever recorded”.

“NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft measured the driest eye ever recorded at –4.75 °C (23 °F), which is a sign of a perfectly ventilated eyewall. This is one of the most efficient Hurricanes we’ve ever sampled with modern technology!”

That data point alone proves that this act of catastrophic geoterrorism is the product of the most advanced DARPA-directed weather warfare technology on the planet today.

Furthermore, let’s not ignore these incriminating data points pointing to a full-blown weather attack and geoterrorist operation being perpetrated against the people of Jamaica and Cuba (as usual).

Conclusion

As for “WHY NOW?”, it ought to be obvious to everyone at this late date that whenever these NWO geoterrorists fabricate such a captivating weather drama like Melissa, there is a great need for the globalist cabal to distract US from something very BIG that’s going on under the radar. Incidentally, the following UPDATE #1 is not that “something”.

To be continued —

UPDATE #1

“There is a lot of speculation within the global intel community that the main purpose of this calamitous geoterrorist attack is to completely monopolize Mission Barrio Adentro, which is the name of the program involving Cuba’s medical professionals assisting Venezuela. In this way, those doctors and nurses and med techs will not be available to help Maduro’s military in the event of an unprovoked attack of naked aggression by the U.S. Armed Forces at the direction of the warmongering President Trump.”

— A Veteran Intelligence Analyst & Former U.S. Military Officer

State of the Nation

October 28, 2025

N.B. What follows are the usual MSM reports that are hyping the 175 mph winds just prior to landfall. If this wind speed is accurate, then Mega Hurricane Melissa is practically a hurricane-tornado just like weather weapon Hurricane Michael when it devastated a large swath of north Florida in October of 2018.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica issued dire safety warnings and ordered mandatory evacuations as Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm channeling 175 m.p.h. winds and enough moisture to drop nearly three feet of rain, made a turn toward his country’s southern coast and its 2.8 million people on Monday.

Speaking on CNN, Mr. Holness offered a grim outlook, saying that he did not believe there was “any infrastructure within this region that could withstand” a storm that powerful.

