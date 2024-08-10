From Lynda Wharton of Health Forum NZ:
In 3 years of mRNA madness I have never once posted on the subject of "nanobots" and "self assembling technology", as possible ingredients in the Pfizer mRNA.
Why?
Because I simply have been unable to comprehend that it could possibly be true...
Today I post, for the first time, on the subject.
This is a new Korean study.
I am as perplexed as ever by the photographs, and I'm posting for YOU to share your thoughts on what we are looking at here?
In this study: The contents of COVID-19 injectables were examined under a stereomicroscope at up to 400X magnification. Carefully preserved specimens were cultured in a range of distinct media to observe immediate and long-term cause-and-effect relationships between the injectables and living cells under carefully controlled conditions.
In addition to cellular toxicity, our findings reveal numerous — on the order of 3~4 x 106 per milliliter of the injectable — visible artificial self-assembling entities ranging from about 1 to 100 µm, or greater, of many different shapes. There were animated worm-like entities, discs, chains, spirals, tubes, right-angle structures containing other artificial entities within them, and so forth. All these are exceedingly beyond any expected and acceptable levels of contamination of the COVID-19 injectables, and incubation studies revealed the progressive self-assembly of many artifactual structures.
https://mail.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/102
She had the following comment:
I have had personal contact from someone I respect, who knows these two researchers and spends regular academic time with them every week. This person assures me they are both legitimate, smart people who know what they are doing. I dont know the researchers, but the person who conveyed this to me is someone I know, respect and trust
Within your two replies are both ends of the spectrum.
Geoff is a legitimate expert especially on Endotoxin and fuoride and he's very well educated and from my interactions has integrity (and Dr Ryan Cole says similar)
While you asked for a mainstream explanation but the other is probably the best known name in the alternative viewpoint. You're in NZ so I would consider contacting Matt who in my very limited interaction with seems to also to have integrity.
https://woodnstone820.substack.com/
I'm not saying Geoff is right or wrong and the same for Ana, I don't know. I know what I've found is extremely odd and concerning and the person I used had near 30 years experience in live blood and he was so exposed to new phenomenon he was no longer shocked.
It'll be up to you to investigate everything you can and decide for yourself.
Fyi- my blood
https://rumble.com/v2e2nls-unknown-moving-structure-within-the-blood.html
Sugar = Sucrose is the major ingredient of the jabs. This latest paper passed over that fact and they used the wrong test strip, desgned for Glucose.
https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/sugar-is-the-major-ingredient-of
The thin plates are Cholesterol.
The most common contamination in such studies is airborne fiber from clothing.
https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/relative-lethality-of-covid-19-vaccines