From Lynda Wharton of Health Forum NZ:

In 3 years of mRNA madness I have never once posted on the subject of "nanobots" and "self assembling technology", as possible ingredients in the Pfizer mRNA.

Why?

Because I simply have been unable to comprehend that it could possibly be true...

Today I post, for the first time, on the subject.

This is a new Korean study.

I am as perplexed as ever by the photographs, and I'm posting for YOU to share your thoughts on what we are looking at here?

In this study: The contents of COVID-19 injectables were examined under a stereomicroscope at up to 400X magnification. Carefully preserved specimens were cultured in a range of distinct media to observe immediate and long-term cause-and-effect relationships between the injectables and living cells under carefully controlled conditions.

In addition to cellular toxicity, our findings reveal numerous — on the order of 3~4 x 106 per milliliter of the injectable — visible artificial self-assembling entities ranging from about 1 to 100 µm, or greater, of many different shapes. There were animated worm-like entities, discs, chains, spirals, tubes, right-angle structures containing other artificial entities within them, and so forth. All these are exceedingly beyond any expected and acceptable levels of contamination of the COVID-19 injectables, and incubation studies revealed the progressive self-assembly of many artifactual structures.

https://mail.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/102

She had the following comment: