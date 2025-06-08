What is this about?

Christopher Greene has something to say that no one else does.

The upcoming military Parade June 14th was a cover for the deployment of Troops, tanks and heavy equipment to stop the unrest in Los Angeles soon spreading Nationwide. Now Civil War 2.0 will erupt as planned. It’s a genius move by Trump as he did not want to raise alarm of the citizens beforehand moving this kind of artillery. The parade was a smokescreen for setting up the logistics into American streets. Trump always knew he would be a Wartime President and he just checkmated his political enemies. This is why Elon was booted from the White House to distance himself by Design from the chaos and will also create a distraction for the divide and conquer needed for the Next series of pre-planned events. Pray 4 Peace

https://x.com/amtvmedia/status/1931753686218518931?t=p4lY3QTU3GV6tlF4KPVIWA&s=09

Greene talked about No King’s Day.

Nobody even bothered to look it up.

I did.

Today, Indivisible and a coalition of pro-democracy partner organizations announced the NO KINGS Nationwide Day of Defiance on Flag Day (June 14). The actions are set to take place during Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C., on June 14. Instead of allowing this military parade to be the center of gravity, activists will make action everywhere else the story of America that day.

Alongside local organizers, partners, and leaders from across the pro-democracy and pro-worker movements, activists across the country will come together for marches, rallies, and demonstrations to reject corrupt, authoritarian politics in the United States.

This mobilization is inspired by the success of Hands Off! and May Day and is intended to once again motivate actions in towns and cities in every state in the country. Over 100 events have already been registered all over the country, and more will be added here.

As the mobilization’s organizers announced on the website NoKings.org:

“Donald Trump wants tanks in the streets and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington — it rises up everywhere else.

“June 14th is also the U.S. Army’s birthday — a day that marks when Americans first organized to stand up to a king. Trump isn’t honoring that legacy. He’s hijacking it to celebrate himself.

“From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism and show the world what democracy actually looks like: people, united, refusing to be ruled.

“This is bigger than politics. They’ve defied our courts, deported citizens, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, slashed essential services, and handed billions to their allies. Enough is enough.

“We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that will leave him behind. The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us.

“This country doesn’t belong to a king — and we’re not letting him throw himself a parade funded by tens of millions of our taxpayer dollars while stealing from us and stripping away our rights, our freedoms, and the programs our families rely on. On June 14th, we’re coming together to send one clear message: No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings.”

A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.

Official partners on No Kings as of Monday, May 5:

50501

American Federation of Teachers

Black Voters Matter

CommonDefense.us

Declaration for American Democracy

Face the Music Collective

Fix Democracy First

Free Speech For People

Indivisible

National Action Network

People Power United

Public Citizen

Social Security Works

Stand Up America

The Beacon

Transformative Justice Coalition

Vote Save America

https://indivisible.org/statements/indivisible-and-partners-announce-no-kings-nationwide-day-defiance-flag-day-during#:~:text=Washington,%20D.C.%20—%20Today,%20Indivisible,politics%20in%20the%20United%20States

What the scale of this and what it means is anyone’s gues