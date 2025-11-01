https://archive.is/2025.10.31-150428/https://amp.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/venezuela/article312722642.html

The United States has intensified its naval presence in the Caribbean, with satellite imagery confirming the deployment of the USS Iwo Jima and USS Gravely, now stationed within striking distance of Venezuela.

The buildup follows recent U.S. airstrikes on cartel-operated vessels allegedly linked to Caracas and signals Washington’s readiness to escalate operations against what it calls “state-enabled narcotrafficking networks”.

Newsweek has reached out to the State Department and Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry for comment.

https://www.newsweek.com/satellites-show-us-warships-positioned-for-possible-strikes-in-venezuela-10970725

Hal Turner reports

My former colleagues in the Intelligence Community have relayed to me this morning that the Trump Administration HAS made the decision to militarily attack the country of Venezuela. Specifically, Venezuelan military bases, airports and other key government facilities. The attack could commence “at any moment.” That said the next New Moon is on November 20, 2025, at 2:47 am. In general, the US uses the New Moon - when night skies are darkest - before attacking, but that is not NECESSARY for the US to attack. Twenty days from now seems a rather long wait now that the decision has been made. It is not known how many “Sleeper Cells” from Venezuela are already inside the United States. The violent criminal gang “Tren de Aragua” is already known to be in the US from Venezuela, and is directly tied the the Venezuela government. If the U.S. carries out an attack, it is highly possible that Venezuelans inside the USA could retaliate with violent and destructive attacks here, inside our own country. Head on a swivel, folks.

The United States has announced the closure of air space around Puerto Rico starting tonight at Midnight. The closure is to last from November 1 until March 30, 2026.

Puerto Rico is where the U.S. has staged fighter jets, long range bombers, and tens-of-thousands of troops likely all for Venezuela. Puerto Rico is about 700 air miles from Venezuela.

Earlier tonight, this website also reported that this afternoon, the Islands of Trinidad and Tabago declared a “national emergency” and ordered their military forces to the “highest level of alert.” (Story Here)

Trinidad and Tobago are less than 100 miles north of the Venezuela coastline in the Caribbean Sea.

Much earlier today, this website publish “COVERT INTEL” (For Subscribers Only) about this situation. . . and both the Trinidad Emergency declaration, and now the air space closure around Puerto Rico all point toward imminent U.S. actions. (STORY HERE)

The island nation of Trinidad and Tobago has declared a National Emergency and ordered its entire Military to the highest alert status.

This is believed to be related to a possible U.S. military attack upon neighboring Venezuela - now ALLEGEDLY deemed to be “imminent.”

U.S. Naval Vessels have used a port in that island nation for refueling. It is not known at this time if any such US naval vessels are still there.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/94138

BREAKING - NOTAM issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for a temporary flight restriction (TFR) over the airspace of Ceiba, Puerto Rico.

BREAKING: 🇻🇪 Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro asks Russia, China & Iran for immediate military support.

Could Venezuela’s air defenses actually stop a US air strike?

Venezuela’s airspace is protected by a layered network of Russian S-300s, mobile Buks, and 5,000+ shoulder-fired missiles.

Here’s how it could complicate the Trump admin’s plans

No maniaical laughter here. Tucker is dead serious .

Tucker and Col. Macgregor Warn How Neocons Are Exploiting the Drug Crisis to Drag America Into War

The prospect of regime changing Maduro is like Viagra to Lindsey Graham. Unfortunately it won’t prevent a single fentanyl death.