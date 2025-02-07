These are my headlines from yesterday

My comments -

The danger with all the rampant and deep corruption of USAID being revealed is that the lying media will go bankrupt so that truly we'll have to go to Musk's.X, something that is even worse than what we've had…..

We've possibly not seen such disruption since the bolshevik revolution in 1917 which also revealed great corruption. See where that went in quick order.

USAID funded this

BREAKING NEWS: House Democrats Physically Blocked From Entering Department Of Education Building

Nearly all mainstream media - WORLDWIDE - has been funded by the US government under USAID No wonder they all repeat the same things!

DOGE: Democrats in Congress didn't seem to mind that China had remote access to EVERY workstation in the Treasury as recently as December. Now a month later they're freaking out that Trump's appointees are accessing the very same computers - demanding violence in the streets.

DOGE: Chinese state-sponsored hackers breached the U.S. Treasury Department's computer security guardrails this month and stole documents in what Treasury called a "major incident," according to a letter to lawmakers. https://www.reuters.com/technology/cybersecurity/us-treasurys-workstations-hacked-cyberattack-by-china-afp-reports-2024-12-30/…

US Treasury says Chinese hackers stole documents in 'major incident

Chinese hackers remotely accessed several U.S. Treasury Department workstations and unclassified documents after compromising a third-party software service provider, the agency said Monday.

The department did not provide details on how many workstations had been accessed or what sort of documents the hackers may have obtained, but it said in a letter to lawmakers revealing the breach that “at this time there is no evidence indicating the threat actor has continued access to Treasury information.” The hack was being investigated as a “major cybersecurity incident,” it added.

https://www.click2houston.com/news/politics/2024/12/30/treasury-says-chinese-hackers-remotely-accessed-several-workstations-and-unclassified-documents/

Reporters Without Borders warns of risks to independent media after US aid freeze

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) revealed that USAID funded 6,200 journalists, 707 non-state media outlets, and 279 media-focused NGOs in more than 30 countries in 2023.

The 2025 US foreign aid budget allocated $268.4 million to support “independent media and the free flow of information,” the organization reported citing a now-removed fact sheet.

The agency has been using these funds to provide training and support to "strengthen independent media," including large media organizations and smaller or individual media sources operating under "repressive conditions."

RSF also highlighted that USAID is the primary donor for independent media in Ukraine, where nine out of 10 outlets rely on international subsidies.

In Ukraine, RSF stressed the need for $96 million over three years to rebuild the independent media landscape, which has been weakened by the war in the country.

However, US President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze billions in global aid, including media funding, has caused confusion and uncertainty among affected organizations, it said.

The organization highlighted that several Ukrainian outlets have announced the suspension of their activities and are searching for alternative solutions.

It warned that this could open the door to funding sources that may compromise editorial independence.

RSF denounced the aid freeze, stating it has plunged NGOs, media outlets, and journalists into "chaotic uncertainty."

The organization called on international public and private entities to commit to the sustainability of independent media.

By Douglas Schwartz

It has become increasingly obvious that DOGE is Gorbachev’s glasnost (openness) reprised. Glasnost soon led to perestroika (reform) and the Soviet Union croaked. DOGE will play a key role in dismantling the Deep State. We’ve lost count of how many decades former congressman Ron Paul has called for auditing the bankers’ plaything, the Federal Reserve System and its 400+ PhD economists. Or more recently, when senators Sanders and Grassley teamed to demand a Pentagon audit. Not only will DOGE audit the Fed and get to the bottom of the Pentagon’s missing trillions, but the entire federal leviathan is undergoing a full MRI scan. We know the diagnosis: Stage 4 metastatic cancer throughout the system. Drs. Musk and Trump have already indicated some of the initial body parts needing surgical intervention, starting with USAID, the CIA’s cover vehicle for adventures such as Victoria Nuland’s regime change fiascos or propaganda initiatives, at home and abroad.

Once DOGE’s results are made public, and crowdsourcing digests the mass of data posted online, the verdict will come into focus. Entire agencies will no longer exist and those surviving will be substantially curtailed. Individuals will be exposed and some may face prosecution.

Trump’s second term lasts 208 weeks. In just two weeks DOGE’s initial progress has been encouraging. The timeline for DOGE’s completion is July 4, 2026, 530 days from the inauguration. In its first two weeks (2.6% of the way to the deadline) Washington’s status quo brigades mounted resistance to allowing DOGE auditors access to records. Trump responded with the same treatment Colombia’s president Gustavo Petro received. He swiftly came down hard on both to make examples of them lest others consider blocking his reforms. USAID officials are now suspended, its headquarters doors are closed, and its website is offline. According to Musk, “USAID is a criminal organization. Time for it to die.” According to Trump, USAID is “run by a bunch of radical lunatics” Bill Kristol is an early example of collateral damage. Why USAID funded gain-of-function research needs explaining.

DOGE auditors won’t randomly proceed through thousands of federal agencies and subagencies. The Department of Agriculture can wait, Trump has bigger targets. USAID is a big one, playing its part in the deaths of millions after the Cold War in places such as Iraq, Libya, Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Yugoslavia. HHS and its FDA and CDC will be additional piñatas. What spills out when they are smashed open will end careers, perhaps trigger prosecutions, and precipitate wholesale reforms. We know, for example, that even Obama ordered an end to reckless gain-of-function research. Yet somehow it survived and was offshored to China, Ukraine, and wherever. Following money trails reveals who did what.

DOGE progeny will inevitably appear at state and local levels. Open, online checkbooks of entities such as local boards of education will become manifest. The games citizens and journalists must play with FOIA requests to pry out spending details must end. Government spending is decipherable in databases and spreadsheets. There is no excuse (but considerable internal resistance) for not making details readily accessible to public scrutiny. Statutes require revision, including creating criminal penalties for failures to comply or concealing expenditures. Consider the entertaining drama of America’s favorite mayor, Tiffany Henyard of Dolton, Illinois. If her village’s books were maintained online, matters would never have gotten to this point.

Eliminating the need for servicing a significant portion of FOIA requests (including costs such as paying municipal attorneys to hamstring citizens’ inquiries) can yield savings. It is cheaper to take pre-existing digitized data and park it online -- permitting public access to what bureaucrats view -- rather than servicing each FOIA request.

Secrecy and concealment permit bureaucratic misbehavior. According to Musk, "Career Treasury officials are breaking the law every hour of every day by approving payments that are fraudulent or do not match the funding laws passed by Congress." His solution: blockchain, presumably to match payments with statutory and programmatic requirements. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent provided DOGE auditors access to the federal payment system. Stay tuned.

Federal Medicaid spending soared 53% in the five years ending in 2023, due in large part to illegal immigrants and probably the vaccine injured. A recent Maine report reveals up to 40% of non-citizens (illegal immigrants and legal aliens) in that state have voted (or had votes cast in their names) in recent years, determined by matching MaineCare records (requiring citizenship status and date of birth to receive healthcare) with voting records. Blockchain transaction matching protocols could eliminate such fraud. The investigative group which uncovered the Maine voting irregularities published an illuminating footnote:

Since the publication of the Maine Wire’s original investigation into noncitizen voting, we have offered the opportunity to review our underlying records in person to both Republican and Democratic elected officials. While no Democrats have accepted our offer, several Republicans have, and they can attest to the veracity and accuracy of our reporting. We have also shared redacted but sensitive versions of the records underlying this reporting with the Bangor Daily News, the Maine Monitor, WGME, and any other media outlet that has requested proof of the assertions made in our reporting. The information shared with these outlets is more than enough for them to prove for themselves that noncitizens are registered to vote in Maine. None of these news outlets have filed reports of their own based on those records. We have taken this approach toward sharing proof of our reporting while simultaneously refusing to turn over the records to Maine’s Attorney General and Secretary of State in order to protect the identity of any source(s). We have also declined to turn over our records to agents of the state in order to protect the identities of the noncitizens who may, in fact, themselves be victims of a form of identity theft. We understand the gravity of the facts conveyed in these reports and have taken unusual and extreme measures to prove that our reporting is accurate and true.

If it’s that bad in Maine, imagine the truth regarding California. It’s straightforward to conclude where DOGEian initiatives, at all government levels, are headed. Systemic government malfeasance is rampant and bipartisan. Democrats have the most at stake. We are entering an era, lasting perhaps a decade or longer, of government austerity. Debt got us here. Democrats’ power base depends on government largesse. Think teachers unions. Or postal unions for an agency hemorrhaging $6.5 billion in 2023 and $9.5 billion last year, with no end in sight for perpetually climbing deficits. Think NGOs, money laundering operations pretending not to be government agents.

Contaminated voter rolls require pruning. Think of politicians such as Maine’s senator Susan Collins, dependent on voting shenanigans. How many governors and members of Congress required voting fraud to get elected? Don’t expect Musk to stop with forensic accounting. Voting rolls are ripe for technological rehabilitation. Remember when the Left screamed that voter ID was somehow racist? That ship has sailed. Big changes lie ahead.

Douglas Schwartz blogs on history and gaslighting at The Great Class War

The US Agency for International Development (“USAID”) is facing a shutdown as the Trump administration has ordered nearly all staff to be placed on leave starting on Friday, with overseas missions being closed.

USAID’s shutdown isn’t just a bureaucratic reshuffle – it’s a direct hit to the globalist stronghold that’s funnelled billions into Bill Gates’ vaccine empire, George Soros-backed regime change and the World Economic Forum’s dystopian vision.

By Jon Fleetwood

The Biden administration had requested $64.4 billion in discretionary budget authority for 2025 for State, USAID and other international programmes.

But on Monday, 3 February, the Trump administration ordered the closure of USAID’s Washington D.C. headquarters and is now threatening to shut down the agency permanently.

Contrary to mainstream depictions of the agency as a provider of philanthropic assistance for soup kitchens and health clinics, USAID is a tool of Deep State foreign policy used to exert influence in other countries under the guise of humanitarian aid.

USAID is frequently involved in laundering taxpayer money through projects that support globalist strategic interests, which might not always align with the stated goals of development or poverty alleviation.

The agency covertly supports regime change operations by funding opposition groups, non-governmental organisations (“NGOs”), and initiatives that align with globalist political and economic objectives, thereby meddling in the internal affairs of sovereign nations.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt recently condemned the “insane priorities” that USAID has funded around the world.

“I don’t know about you, but as an American taxpayer, I don’t want my dollars going towards this crap,” Leavitt said.

Bill Gates

The United States, through USAID, has been a major contributor to Bill Gates’ international vaccine initiative, GAVI Alliance, since its inception in 2000.

In 2020, USAID announced a commitment of $1.16 billion to GAVI for fiscal years 2020 to 2023.

More recently, the US pledged at least $1.58 billion to GAVI over the next five years for its upcoming replenishment period.

These contributions, combined with previous funding, likely exceed $2 billion.

Gates’ GAVI was one of the top recipients of USAID grants in 2024, according to the Association of American Physicians & Surgeons.

The Association shared a screenshot indicating USAID gave GAVI $4 billion for that year alone.

George Soros

In 2017, the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation claimed that George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (“OSF”) had been the primary implementer of USAID’s foreign aid since at least 2009, Sputnik reports.

However, the collaboration between Soros and USAID dates back much further.

A 1993 USAID document reveals that the agency had already partnered with Soros’ Management Training Program to train 30 professionals from Bulgaria, Estonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

By the late 1990s and early 2000s, Soros’ network of NGOs played a central role in the wave of colour revolutions that swept through Eastern Europe.

One of the most notable instances occurred in 2003–2004 when Soros’ International Renaissance Foundation partnered with USAID to support Ukraine’s Orange Revolution, Sputnik points out.

In the years leading up to the uprising, the US funnelled substantial funds into the region, spending $54.7 million in 2003 and another $34.11 million in 2004 on so-called “democracy programmes” in Ukraine, with USAID acting as a key conduit.

Soros’ influence extended beyond Eastern Europe.

In April 2018, the legal watchdog Judicial Watch exposed USAID’s role in backing Soros’ globalist agenda in Guatemala, where OSF allegedly spent approximately $100 million fomenting unrest in Latin America between 2015 and 2018.

Further revelations emerged in October 2018 when Judicial Watch obtained documents showing that USAID had collaborated with Soros to finance radical left-wing activists in Albania.

Reports indicate that in 2016, USAID allocated $9 million to a campaign run by Soros’ East West Management Institute.

The scale of Soros-linked funding continues to grow.

In 2024, then-President Joe Biden requested nearly $30 billion for USAID in 2025, underscoring the massive financial resources flowing through the agency – many of which have historically intersected with Soros-backed initiatives.

World Economic Forum

According to the World Economic Forum (“WEF”), a future is coming in which global citizens will “own nothing” and “be happy” about it, and the United States will no longer be the world’s leading superpower.

From 2013 to 2022, USAID invested approximately $26 million in multi-year agreements, according to the WEF’s website.

In January 2024, House Republicans introduced legislation, the ‘Defund Davos Act,’ to specifically block the State Department, USAID and any other federal agency from funding the Forum.

A report from the time confirmed the US “has spent millions on the WEF over the years.”

“Forcing American Taxpayers to fund annual ski trips for insular, global elitists is absurd – not to mention reprehensible,” said US Representative Scott Perry (R-PA), who led the bill. “The World Economic Forum doesn’t deserve one cent of American funding, and it’s past time we defund Davos.”

“The wealthy WEF globalists should not receive Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars,” said Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany, an original co-sponsor of the legislation. “The Defund Davos Act would ensure that US tax dollars are not funding the World Economic Forum and their reset on our way of life. I thank Congressman Perry for leading this important effort.”

USAID’s shutdown isn’t just a bureaucratic reshuffle – it’s a direct hit to the globalist stronghold that’s funnelled billions into Gates’ vaccine empire, Soros-backed regime change and WEF’s dystopian vision.

Ekaterina Blinova

Soros’ vast NGO network has spent over $20 billion since 2000 on radical liberal causes across the world. Tens of millions or even billions of US taxpayer dollars were funneled through USAID, observers suspect.

The Soros-linked East-West Management Institute received over $260 million from USAID to influence foreign affairs in Georgia, Uganda, Albania, and Serbia.

Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Action Center, backed by Soros, began receiving USAID grants in 2014 - the same year the US-backed Euromaidan coup ousted elected President Viktor Yanukovych with neo-Nazi support. Over $1 million has been funneled by USAID to the center.

In August 2024, a coup against Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina was allegedly fomented by USAID, IRI, and Soros-linked groups. Her successor, Muhammad Yunus, is a known Clinton and Soros ally. According to The Grayzone, US taxpayer money funded rappers, transgender activists, and LGBT* initiatives to create a "power shift."

Soros and USAID have long sought to unseat Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán, who has actively opposed the globalist billionaire since 2017. During the 2022 elections, the Soros-linked NGO Action for Democracy funneled $7.6 million to his opposition.

Election Meddling at Home?

Soros-linked groups, backed by USAID, led resistance efforts against Donald Trump during his presidency, influenced the 2020 election through Black Lives Matter protests, and worked to flip battleground states in 2020–2021.

Soros funded the Electoral Justice Project, Black Lives Matter’s voter mobilization effort, and gave $22 million to Tides Advocacy, which supported the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s pre-election nationwide protests aimed against Trump in 2020.

USAID and Soros allegedly spent $27 million on anti-Trump prosecutions, claims journalist Mike Benz. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg was also accused of being “bought” by Soros.

*banned as extremist organization in Russia

Here’s the full interview that I gave to Sputnik Brasil about USAID, excerpts of which were published in their report titled “'Arma principal da guerra híbrida': o que muda na política externa dos EUA com o fim da USAID?”

1. How has USAID been used by the government of United States through the years to meddle in other countries, mainly Brazil and other countries from Latin America?

USAID is infamous for funding political programs under the cover of human rights and democracy to meddle in the recipient country’s domestic affairs. This popularly takes the form of funding movements, including media projects, for exposing alleged corruption in Latin American states. The purpose is to artificially generate a groundswell of grassroots opposition to incumbent governments that manifests itself through street protests and/or surprise election showings in order to bring about political change.

Some of the locals who collaborate with these foreign-funded political projects sometimes go on to become advisors or even figures in the more pro-American governments that replace the targeted ones. Therefore, USAID doesn’t just work to remove Latin American governments, it also sometimes provides trained advisors and personnel for the next governments. This makes it a premier weapon of US Hybrid Warfare in the hemisphere.

2. Does the end of USAID mean the end of US interference in other countries’ domestic affairs? Will they just change their method instead?

New Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that he’s the acting administrator of USAID as it goes through radical reforms. Per Trump’s Executive Order suspending foreign aid for 90 days, with the exception of emergency humanitarian aid, an assessment is taking place to determine their efficiency and consistency with policy. Accordingly, many programs dealing with socio-cultural issues like LGBT will likely be cut, while foreign media funding and the training of foreign political cadres will likely continue.

3. How do you evaluate Trump’s decision to end USAID?

USAID made sense from the perspective of older American interests back when it was first founded, but it was hijacked by liberal-globalist ideologues to proselytize radical socio-cultural policies that don’t objectively align with the US’ national interests. Examples of the most ridiculous programs are being shared all across X right now. Many Americans are enraged to discover what they were funding and surprised that a lot of the money also went to domestic “NGOs” for implementing these projects.

Ending USAID was necessary since that’s the only way to implement the radical reforms that the Trump Administration envisages, which are most immediately reducing government expenditures via the Elon Musk-led “Department Of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) and then realigning those that remain with policy. Many employees are also diehard ideological opponents of Trump and all that he represents so keeping them around runs the risk that they’d try to sabotage his second term like they did his first one.

What’s essentially happening is that Trump 2.0 entered power with a detailed plan for purging hostile elements of the US’ “deep state”, which refers in this context to its permanent military, intelligence, and diplomatic bureaucracies, with some also including its administrative and other ones too. USAID was a major component of the US’ power structure for decades prior to Trump’s second term so dismantling it is considered crucial for the success of his team’s foreign policy.

4. Some US politicians have criticized the Trump Administration’s reforms of federal agencies, fearing that confidential information might leak out and even describing the overall gist of what’s going on as a “serious threat to national security”. What do they fear? Is this a sign of USAID’s connection with the CIA like Musk recently talked about?

Not every USAID employee and project is connected to the CIA, but the CIA does indeed sometimes employ the aforesaid in advance of its goals due to the relative ease with which their democracy and human rights covers enable US spies to infiltrate and/or destabilize foreign countries. Those who are criticizing Trump’s reforms are elements of the US’ power structure who stand to lose from his and Musk’s campaign to expose irresponsible government spending and political meddling abroad.

Some of them do have a point, namely that innocent USAID employees might be suspected of being spies and this could lead to credible threats against them, but the Trump Administration is willing to risk those consequences in pursuit of its ambitious reform campaign. Purging USAID, the State Department, and the “deep state” more broadly is the only way to prevent them from sabotaging Trump’s foreign policy the second time around, which he envisages revolutionizing the US’ relations with the world.

Excerpts from this interview were published in Sputnik Brasil’s report titled “'Arma principal da guerra híbrida': o que muda na política externa dos EUA com o fim da USAID?”