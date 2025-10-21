Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
7h

If it was only non ionizing. Try walking around a city with a geiger counter today...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JM's avatar
JM
7h

Very important information and knew phones were bad, but not that bad! We were going to hard wire the wifi, but found a solution where you buy an item that goes around the router but doesn't block it. I am mold toxic as well and have been very ill and my husband also ill but different. A big cell tower blocks away, power lines 20 feet from the house and neighbors on all sides. Our attic had a water leak and we didn't know it. By the time we did it had been three years and spent two grand getting it removed. Still smell mold in the house. Mold can kill you, so never take it lightly. I had no idea how bad it was and it can mimic many diseases. We turn off the router every nite, but probably just a small bandaid. Any symptoms related to cell phones will not be taken seriously and will give you a medication to help with the fatigue, anxiety, depression etc. and you will feel worse! I always hope that my little stories will help at least one person. EMF's do drive mold and that is why it has been so hard to get rid of! It is hard to continue to stay reasonably sane every time you learn that something else is harming people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture