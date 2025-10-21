“We are electromagnetic beings living in an electromagnetic world. The question isn’t whether EMFs are harmful — it’s how much longer we’ll pretend they aren’t,”—Cory Hillis

Man in America

Oct 22, 2025

Watch video HERE

We are being poisoned again — but this time, it’s invisible.

Everywhere you go, there’s a low hum. Not one you can hear with your ears, but inside your cells. It’s in your home, your car, the air itself. It’s the radiation coming off your phone, your Wi-Fi, your smart TV — your “modern conveniences.” It’s the invisible grid humming with the same frequency that heats food in a microwave — except this time, it’s heating you.

When I first started digging into EMF radiation, I’ll admit it sounded like another tinfoil-hat topic. But the deeper I went, the more I realized it’s not “fringe” at all. It’s one of the most heavily documented — and deliberately ignored — health threats in modern history.

That’s why I invited Cory Hillis on my show. He’s an engineer-turned-healer who spent decades trying to figure out why he and so many others were falling apart physically and mentally in a world supposedly more “connected” than ever. What he found is that we’re literally being cooked — slowly, silently, and profitably.

The New Cigarette

Cory was in finance when his body began breaking down. Doctor after doctor told him nothing was wrong. He eventually turned to holistic medicine, got better, and decided to devote his life to helping others. But when patients kept coming in with chronic fatigue, brain fog, and insomnia that wouldn’t budge, he noticed something strange — their symptoms disappeared when the electronics were turned off.

He calls EMFs “the invisible elephant in the room.” And he’s right. If you could see the pulsing radiation from routers, towers, and satellites, you’d realize we’re living inside a microwave oven with the door wide open.

We’re told it’s safe because it doesn’t “heat” us too much. That’s the official standard — the same government that lied about tobacco decided that if your head doesn’t literally cook like a steak, it’s fine.

But biology isn’t binary. You don’t have to boil to die slowly.

There are over ten thousand studies showing biological harm from EMFs — DNA breaks, neurological damage, fertility collapse, immune suppression. Yet we’re told it’s fine because the radiation “doesn’t ionize.” That’s like saying a bullet won’t kill you because it’s made of copper instead of lead.

How It Works —The Subatomic Chaos

Here’s what’s happening at the cellular level, according to Hillis and a growing number of researchers: every cell in your body communicates through tiny electrical gates called calcium channels. EMFs disrupt those gates, forcing them open, flooding your cells with calcium and triggering oxidative stress — the kind that ages you, weakens you, and scrambles your DNA.

It’s not science fiction — it’s physics. Your phone, your router, your Bluetooth headset — they’re all pulsing billions of times per second, shaking your molecules just like a microwave heats food. The difference is your body doesn’t get a break.

And we’ve only made it worse. The 5G revolution and Starlink’s satellite web have transformed the planet into a giant transmitter. You can live miles from the nearest city, surrounded by pine trees and silence, and still have a beam of radiation hitting you from orbit.

It’s the price of progress, they say. But progress for who?

The Cover-Up

When the Chicago Tribune tested modern cell phones a few years ago, they found radiation levels hundreds of times higher than federal limits. Instead of pulling the phones, the industry sued. Regulators shrugged. Nothing changed.

That’s because the FCC’s “safety limit” is a farce — based on a plastic dummy filled with gel, nicknamed SAM. They didn’t even hold the phone against its head, because it failed every time they did. The entire system was designed to avoid the truth, not find it.

Sound familiar? The same playbook that told us DDT was “safe enough to eat,” that Roundup is safe enough to drink, and that opioids aren’t addictive, is now telling us that radiation emitting from every device we own is perfectly harmless.

Meanwhile, sperm counts are collapsing, fertility is tanking, and childhood behavioral disorders are skyrocketing. A 2008 study found that mothers who used cell phones during pregnancy had children with up to 49% more behavioral problems.

That was before 5G. Before Starlink. Before toddlers were handed iPads like pacifiers.

The Unseen Giant

We think of pollution as something we can see or smell. But EMF pollution is invisible — a silent wave storm emitted by everything from Wi-Fi routers and Bluetooth speakers to satellites orbiting far above.

“Even if you live in the countryside,” Hillis says, “you’ve still got Elon Musk’s Starlink beaming down on you.”

He points out that the radiation we’re exposed to today dwarfs anything humanity has ever experienced. “You could be in the Rocky Mountains and still be getting Starlink service — and that signal is technically worse than being a block away from a cell tower.”

Hillis doesn’t mince words:

“This is the biggest environmental toxin most people are exposed to. Unless you’re living in a black-mold house, EMF radiation is number one — and you can’t escape it anymore.”

Microwaving the Modern Human

Your Wi-Fi router and your microwave operate on nearly the same frequency — 2.45 Ghz. The only difference is that your router doesn’t have metal walls around it. The radiation that heats your food is now bouncing freely through your home.

The FCC’s “safety test” was never designed for truth. Even that plastic dummy wasn’t tested with phones touching it directly — because it would fail hundreds of times over the limit. And those limits are already absurd, since they only measure how much your head warms up, not the molecular damage happening long before you feel heat.

Inside the Body

Every cell in your body communicates through electricity. These signals regulate calcium, nitric oxide, and other ions — processes essential for your heart, muscles, brain, and immune system.

Hillis points to Dr. Martin Pall of Washington State University, who discovered how EMFs disrupt those electrical gates, forcing calcium to flood cells and trigger oxidative stress.

The results: free-radical damage, DNA breaks, and cascading inflammation.

The symptoms:

Chronic fatigue

Insomnia and poor REM sleep

Brain fog and anxiety

Reproductive problems and low fertility

Cardiovascular stress

Hormonal and immune imbalance

“People think they’re just stressed or aging,” Hillis says. “But when you remove EMF exposure, their bodies start to recover almost immediately.”

The REFLEX Study —1,600 X-Rays of Damage

The EU-funded REFLEX Project compared DNA damage from cell-phone radiation to medical X-rays.

After just 24 hours of exposure, the damage was equivalent to 1,600 chest X-rays.

That was two decades ago — with weaker phones.

A 2008 study found that children born to mothers who used cell phones during pregnancy had 25% more emotional problems, 35% more hyperactivity, and 49% more conduct problems. Imagine the impact now.

The 5G & Starlink Era

5G and low-orbit satellites have blanketed the planet in high-frequency radiation. Engineers focus on signal strength, not biology.

“Physicists understand how radiation travels,” Hillis says. “But they don’t study what it does to the body. The biologists do — but those two worlds rarely talk.”

Even in rural areas, it can be worse. “When Starlink hits your home from 300 miles above, 99.9% of that energy gets absorbed on the way down. But absorbed doesn’t mean gone. That’s energy shaking and vibrating molecules — what I call subatomic chaos.”

Mold, Mutation, and the Environment

Perhaps most alarming: it’s not just humans.

“Mold exposed to Wi-Fi radiation produces up to 600 times more mycotoxins,” Hillis says. Experiments show mold growing faster and stronger near routers.

He believes this could explain the rise in toxic mold infestations — not just from humidity or materials, but because our electromagnetic soup is literally making microbes more aggressive.

The Experiment We Never Agreed To

We’re living in an experiment so massive and profitable that no government dares question it. The warnings are buried in your phone’s manual:

“Keep at least 5mm from the body.”

“Not tested for contact use.”

Translation: unsafe the moment you touch it.

You can turn off your router, but not the satellites above your head. You can hardwire your internet, but not your neighbor’s Wi-Fi bleeding through your walls.

We’ve built a wireless cage and called it freedom.

The Moral Cost

We were told technology would free us. But what if it’s enslaving us at the molecular level?

It’s not paranoia to ask these questions — it’s survival. The same system that poisons our food, medicine, and skies won’t suddenly care about our cells. The lie is always the same:

Trust the experts. Ignore your body. Mock the truth.

But your DNA doesn’t respond to propaganda — it responds to frequency.

The Wake-Up

We are electromagnetic beings living in an electromagnetic world. That’s not mysticism — it’s biology.

The question isn’t whether EMFs are harmful. The question is how much longer we’ll pretend they aren’t.

The next generation won’t remember a time when the night sky wasn’t filled with satellites, when sleep wasn’t a struggle, when “connection” didn’t mean exposure. But we can still choose discernment over blind faith in “progress.”

Maybe the real revolution isn’t digital — it’s spiritual.

Maybe the act of unplugging is the most radical thing left to do.

If you’re ready to take back control of your environment and protect your body from the invisible assault of EMFs, start here: request a free home EMF test and consultation and take the first step in remediating your space.