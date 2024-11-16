https://x.com/IranObserver0/status/1857773338636034258

Iran has expanded its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) from the central Iran region, to now include four other regions. This __could__ be the coming Iran response to an Israeli attack from two+ weeks ago.

The NOTAM issued very early this past week, isolated a section of central Iran from all civilian aircraft due to what the NOTAM said would be "rocket launches."

That original NOTAM begins Monday, November 18 Iran time. But Iran is eight and one-half hours ahead of US East Coast time. So when it becomes 3:30 PM in New York City tomorrow (Sunday), it will then be Midnight in Iran, entering November 18.

Thus, from anytime after 3:30 PM in New York City tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 17, Iran's NOTAM is in-effect and __could__ be for Iran's retaliation. I emphasize __could__ because we just don't know when Iran will retaliate.

The fact that Iran has now added four additional geographic zones to its civilian-no-fly area is an ominous development.

The Iranians have made clear they WILL retaliate against Israel and the retaliation WILL be "severe."

Iran does have the missile capability to inflict very severe damage over a very wide area of tiny Israel.

Some elements inside Iran actually went so far as to publicly tell the civilian populations of Tel Aviv and Haifa they had "one week to evacuate" those cities!

Earlier US Spy satellite imagery indicates Iran had moved one-thousand five-hundred missiles out of storage onto Transporter-Erector-Launcher (TEL) trucks. Those trucks then spread-out throughout Iran, presumably to potential launch positions.

What made the spy satellite imagery all the more concerning was that each TEL was also accompanied by another tractor-trailer-type truck hauling two to four additional missiles for each TEL.

The math tells the story: 1500 missiles already on TEL's with another 3,000 missiles on tractor-trailers also moved out into the field. That's 4500 missiles!

Israel simply cannot defend itself from a barrage that large. No country has that number of missile interceptors and no country has the air defense system capable of overcoming such an attack.

This has "disaster" written all over it. If Iran makes such a staggering severe attack, it is not known what Israel may do.

Could this go nuclear?

Unknown.

Heads-on-a-swivel starting tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3:30 PM eastern US time. That's when the Iran NOTAM's take effect for "Rocket Launches." It __could__ be when TSHTF.

From Lebanon/Israel

🔴 WITH HUNDREDS OF MISSILES: Hizbullah’s MOST INTENSE Attack On Haifa SHOCKS The Geno-State