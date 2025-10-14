Is RUSSIA for or against the Globalists agenda?? “The West must fall first". Robin WestenraOct 14, 2025332Share332Share
Yes, the Freemasons control Russia. Most people are unaware that there are 2 main branches of the Freemasons: the Communist branch and the Zionist branch and the Freemasons fool people into believing that Russia and Ukraine are against each other, but, in reality, this is a ruse, they are both serving their Freemason handlers. The same goes with Iran and the USA: both Iran and the USA are run by the Freemasons: Iran is run by the Communist Freemasons & the USA is run by the Zionist Freemasons.
For more info about this subject (and many others), a great source is:
Dr. Henry Makow, Ph.D.
Website: www.henrymakow.com ;
X: @HenryMakow ;
Gab: @hmakow
Substack: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/