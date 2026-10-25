Shaun and Jen are joined by the granddaughter of the late Fawlty Towers star Andrew Sachs, Georgina Baillie, to discuss her controversial history with Russell Brand and to tell her story and give her opinion of the allegations made by women against him.



Georgina, who was the centre of what was known as ‘Sachsgate’ in 2008 after Brand and Jonathan Ross left her grandfather a voicemail revealing her relationship with Brand, believes that survivors need to be heard and that she sympathises as a survivor herself.



Georgina on Instagran: / georgielondonart

Georgina’s website:

https://georginabaillieart.net/

Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross Abuse Andrew Sachs via Phone 1

Jonathan Ross and Russell Brand share a complex relationship defined by a 2008 broadcasting scandal known as “Sachsgate,” which paradoxically forged a lasting personal friendship. During the incident, the pair left lewd prank messages on the voicemail of actor Andrew Sachs, claiming Brand had slept with Sachs’ granddaughter, Georgina Baillie. The broadcast triggered over 40,000 complaints, resulting in Brand resigning from his BBC Radio 2 job, Ross being suspended for three months, and the BBC being fined £150,000 by Ofcom.

Despite the professional fallout, the controversy brought the two comedians closer together. In 2013, they reunited on television for the first time since the scandal when Brand appeared as a guest on Ross’s ITV chat show. Both expressed regret and embarrassment over the incident, with Ross describing the shared trauma as a “genuinely nice thing” that resulted in a deep personal bond. Brand later dedicated a British Comedy Award to Ross, cementing their status as close friends who stood by each other through the public backlash.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jonathan_Ross

This scumbag, Jonathon Ross, got a “slap on the wrist” from the BBC and has gone on to great accolades.

The Daily Mail in 2023.

Georgina Baillie is a vulnerable soul. At 38 years old, she admits she’s been ‘out of my head’ on alcohol, or worse, for the best part of her adult life. So much so there are times her parents, actor Charlie and voiceover artist Kate, have pretty much given up on her.

As for her ‘gentle’, ‘lovely’ grandfather, the Fawlty Towers star Andrew Sachs, they never really made peace after Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross ‘ripped my family apart’.

She is referring, of course, to those lewd messages the pair left on Sachs’s answer machine about Brand’s sexual encounters with her, in what became known as the Sachsgate scandal after The Mail on Sunday highlighted the appalling behaviour.

In the first message, recorded and aired during Brand’s BBC Radio 2 show in 2008, Ross interrupted the comedian, shouting, ‘he f****ed your granddaughter.’ The messages continued with Brand singing, ‘It was consensual and she wasn’t menstrual.’

Quite how they found this shocking bullying of a mild-mannered, elderly man funny goodness knows, let alone how they thought it was acceptable to publicly humiliate a vulnerable young girl. Ross, remember, has two daughters of his own.

https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-12552813/At-Russell-Brand-said-sorry-paid-rehab-man-really-forgive-Jonathan-Ross-says-Andrew-Sachs-granddaughter-Georgina-Baillie.html

This is Andrew Sachs’ main claim to fame.





