I was impressed by Ania K of ‘Through the Eyes of’ that she could reconsider past assumptions based on new evidence and information.

This is not new to many of us but it is refreshing to follow Ania’s thinking.

I intend to do a catch-up on the Jewish migration back to Ukraine (Khazaria)

ANIA: Today I’ll be looking into Vladimir Putin. I’ll share some videos that raise questions for me about who he really is. Since the conflict in Ukraine began in 2022, I’ve tried to see whether Putin is truly evil, as the media portrays him, or whether there’s more to the story — much like what happened with Trump.

I wanted to understand this conflict, to see whether he’s good or bad, and to know more about life in Russia. Moscow is only a small part of the Russian Federation, and many regions still need development.

Lately I’ve been hearing about Putin’s alleged connection with Chabad, and I didn’t know much about it. So I began researching. People say Trump is owned by Zionists — if that’s true, what about Putin and Russia?

I’ll start by reading one comment from my last video.

ANIA (reading comment):

“Russia has over fifty Jewish billionaires living within its borders who have considerable influence. Around two hundred thousand Russian-speaking Jews live in Israel. How many of those are relocating to Ukraine right now? This effectively guarantees that the land they relocate to will be immune from warfare.”

That raises a question: what interest does Russia have in prolonging this war — and in large-scale relocations of these groups to Ukraine?

Now, let’s look at what Chabad actually is.

From Wikipedia -

Chabad-Lubavitch is a Hasidic movement within Orthodox Judaism, founded in 1775 by Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi. It’s a global outreach and educational network with thousands of institutions worldwide. The name Chabad is a Hebrew acronym for “wisdom, understanding, and knowledge.” Lubavitch refers to the town in Russia where the movement was based for over a century.

Now, let’s listen to a video clip describing the movement’s influence in Russia and its connection with Putin.

Rabbi Video Clip

https://tobefree.press/2019/11/05/vid-rabbi-dovid-elezrie-2019-putin-kgb-chabad-mossad/

Here is the speech:

RABBI ELEZRIE (video):

The difference between Poland and Russia is that Russia has a vibrant, dynamic Jewish community. On Simchat Torah night in Moscow, there were about a thousand people — thirteen oligarchs with a combined net worth of over thirty billion dollars — all Chabad oligarchs. They run the economy in Russia. There’s no Jewish Federation; we are the Federation.

There’s no ADL or AJC; we are those organizations. Judaism in Russia is run ninety-eight percent by Chabad. Everything — the shopping centers, airlines, banks, and gas stations — is owned by these oligarchs. The governor of a Ukrainian region is one of them. One reason for Judaism’s success in Russia is Putin’s friendship with the Jewish world. As someone once said: “Putin may not be good for Russia, but he’s definitely good for the Jews of Russia.” When Putin was a child in St Petersburg, a Hasidic family in his building often looked after him while his parents worked. He grew up around Orthodox Jews, and many of his friends were Jewish. He feels a lasting gratitude toward Chabad. In Russia, deals happen quietly behind the scenes — unlike the public pressure politics of the U.S. Many early meetings between Putin, Ariel Sharon, and Netanyahu were arranged by Chabad. There are quiet deals between Russia and Israel that most people know nothing about.

https://www.jpost.com/jewish-world/jewish-features/at-putins-side-an-army-of-jewish-billionaires

https://www.israpundit.org/ties-with-israel-have-never-been-closer-says-russian-chief-rabbi/

https://israel365news.com/311624/bin-exclusive-sanhedrin-asks-putin-trump-build-third-temple-jerusalem/

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14585501/russia-ukraine-war-messiah-prophecy/

ANIA:

Those were the rabbi’s own words. The video compilation was even taken down for copyright reasons.

It’s amazing — and unsettling — to hear such open boasting about influence and control.

We also see headlines like “Sanhedrin Asks Putin and Trump to Build the Third Temple” or “Putin Prayed for Rebuilding of the Temple.”

And even a tabloid headline claiming a “300-year-old prophecy” says war between Russia and Ukraine will lead to the coming of the Messiah.

Now, let me share some thoughts.

For years I’ve invited guests who present alternative views you’d never find in mainstream media. But lately, I’m questioning Putin — something few of my previous guests have done. If we seek truth for humanity, we must ask uncomfortable questions, even if that brings criticism.

I used to believe Putin was on the good side. But I’m now asking why he’s prolonging the conflict, knowing so many Russians are dying. Why not use advanced technology to end it quickly?

He must know exactly where Zelensky and the decision-makers are — so why not target them directly? Is it because keeping Zelensky is convenient? Or is the entire situation staged for larger interests — perhaps connected to this Chabad network?

I’m not making accusations — I’m asking questions. Who benefits financially? Who profits from prolonging this war?

And if Putin is truly an Orthodox Christian, why does he light a Hanukkah menorah?

How did he rise to power so smoothly — by chance, or by design?

This is not about the Russian people — it’s about understanding who Putin really is, and who stands behind him.

Robert David Steele Clip

ROBERT DAVID STEELE (video):

Jared Kushner is a Zionist tool, an instrument of the deep state, and is both sexually and financially compromised according to intelligence sources.

He’s owned by Zionist backers. First you buy a newspaper, then you marry the daughter, then you buy a building, then you take the father’s power — that’s Kushner’s pattern.

He was profiled by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, both Mossad agents.

Maxwell’s father was a famous Israeli spy. Kushner is an agent of a foreign power — Israeli first — and deeply compromised, even financially rescued by Qatar on his 666 Fifth Avenue building.

JARED KUSHNER

I think there’s a good probability that my generation will be either the first to live forever or the last to die, thanks to advances in science.

Segment 5 – Host Commentary

ANIA: It always felt strange watching Kushner — he gives off odd, almost inhuman vibes.

Now let’s move to another video about the so-called Kosher Mafia or Red Mafia in Russia, and its links to people like Kushner.

Commentators (Kevin Barrett and Tony Hall)

If that doesn’t work…

Trump, Putin, and the “Red Mafia” aka Chabad Lubavitch

Watch HERE

COMMENTATOR 1 (Barrett):

The Trump administration connects to what’s called the Kosher Nostra — people around Netanyahu and Trump, including his son-in-law. A recent Politico story noted that the Hasidic movement Chabad-Lubavitch, a spin-off of Hasidic Judaism, has been central to the Russian Jewish mob — the Kosher Nostra, the biggest criminal network on Earth. Robert Friedman’s book Red Mafia exposed this and may have cost him his life.

It’s strange that mainstream outlets never discuss it — maybe they’re part of the same network.

COMMENTATOR 2 (Hall):

These stories on Putin, the Jewish mafia, and Chabad are reshaping how we see geopolitics. Putin has been cultivated by Russian billionaires, many tied to Chabad-Lubavitch — as are Trump and Kushner. Figures like Roman Abramovich, Felix Sater, and others connect Putin’s circle, Trump’s real-estate empire, and Chabad networks across Moscow, Tel Aviv, and New York. It’s a complex web involving oligarchs, money, and influence.

https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/04/the-happy-go-lucky-jewish-group-that-connects-trump-and-putin-215007/

ANIA: I know this kind of video isn’t easy to watch. It challenges what we think we know.

A Russian friend once told me similar things years ago, but I wasn’t ready to hear them — I was too supportive of Putin then. Now, I’m more open to questioning.

Maybe there’s a quiet deal behind the scenes — a migration back to the ancient lands of Khazaria. We have to ask: is this good or bad for humanity? Many people won’t like this video, but I have to be honest. If I call myself a truth-seeker, I must keep asking questions, even if they make others uncomfortable.

We tend to hold on tightly to our beliefs, fearing that if they crumble, we’ll have to rebuild our entire understanding of reality. But we’re living in times when illusions are falling away.

I don’t claim to know the full truth — I’m exploring it. Let’s keep our minds open and look beyond political theatre.

Chabad Lubavitch Is Taking Over the World One Leader at a Time Except Grzegorz Braun

Henry Makow

July 14, 2023

(left, Putin with his Chabad handler, Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar)

Putin’s dismissal of a top Russian official for criticizing Chabad Satanism has made me change my mind about Putin and the Russian war. But the clincher is that Putin and Medvedev always refer to the West as “Anglo Saxons” when they know perfectly well that “anglo saxons” are getting their bums paddled in the West which is totally controlled by Satanist Jews (Chabad) and Freemasons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Alexei Pavlov, the official who labeled Chabad as a “neo-pagan cult,” from his position as the assistant secretary of Russia’s security council. The Russian state TASS news agency reported that the Kremlin published its decision on Friday.

The Russian news agency reports that Pavlov will now be moving on to another job after having served as the Assistant Secretary of the Security Council since 2009.

The reasons for Pavlov’s dismissal were unstated by the document announcing the move.

https://www.jpost.com/international/article-729243

Russian chief rabbi, Berel Lazar, who is part of Chabad, called the column, posted last November, “a piece of vulgar antisemitism.” His top deputy warned that the column heralded “a new era in Russia’s relations with Jews.”

In the column, Aleksey Pavlov, secretary of the Security Council of Russia, a government committee of experts, spoke of the need to perform “desalinization” in Ukraine, which Pavlov claimed had hundreds of neo-pagan cults. He included “the Chabad-Lubavitch sect,” as he called it, on a list of various religious groups that he said proved his point.

Rolo Salavsky mused on the elephant in the room, Chabad control of Russia

https://www.unz.com/article/regarding-the-op-ed-of-aleksey-pavlov-on-the-chabad-neo-pagans/

Chabad Strategy for Slavic Genocide

1994 article by Chabad leader Mendel Schneerson:

“Slav, Russian, can be destroyed but never conquered. That is why this seed is subject to liquidation, and, at first, a sharp reduction in their numbers.”

https://henrymakow.com/2023/03/russia-khazaria-ukraine.html

https://madan.org.il/en/news/putins-chosen-people

