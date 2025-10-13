Is PUTIN controlled by the Zionists? Chabad Lubavitch and Red Mafia.Robin WestenraOct 13, 2025381Share381Share
Russia is pushing the digital ruble, the digitized ID of school children, as well as the Sputnik (Covid) injections. If that's not Chabad Lubavitch influence, I don't know what is. It's certainly right out of the WEF playbook. The world is a stage.
No. !!!!!!. Putin is THE CHIEF OLIGARCH IN RUSSIA. Anyone who ' Disagrees ' with him too loudly is either sent to Jail or disposed of Another Way. Putin does things the SOVIET WAY. Even suggesting that someone in Russia or anywhere else is Pulling Putin's Strings is proof that you don't Understand the Soviet Union and the way it's leaders do things. I know that the Country is now called Russia but Russia was the Central Government of the Soviet Block Countries. And just because the Soviet Union had an Economic Collapse doesn't mean that Putin is going to do things differently than the way they were done by the Soviet Government. He, Putin was raised with the Soviet Ideology and has a death grip on it.