I received this shocking message in my mailbox today

With emphasis…

This What’s Going to Happening Soon at Our MARSDEN POINT OIL REFINERY if We Don’t STOP THEM!! They have a Group of Chinese Workers Arriving Shortly in Whangarei to Start de-constructing our MARSDEN Point Future Fuels Petrol Plant as Channel Infrastructure through Seadra Energy Are Trying to SELL OFF This Piece of Critical REFINERY EQUIPMENT for as little as $5 Million Dollars When in 2018 It COST $365 Million Dollars to Build It’s Being STOLEN From The General Public Shareholders who know own 59% or 245,354,408 Million Shares in Channel Infrastructure, formally NZ Refining Company Listed on NZX as CHI

Where does this information come from?

One might think this comes from an uninformed activist.

However, it comes from Karl Barkley, who used to work as an engineer at Marsden Point who clearly has contacts on the inside.

https://www.facebook.com/karl.barkley.900/

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/northern-advocate/news/election-2026-oil-refinery-fuel-security-key-for-independent-karl-barkley/Q52IIYXZBNHEHAEQOISC2RIIFE/

Selling infrastructure that cost several BILLION dollars (2026 equivalent) for $5 million

Here is a breakdown of costs

All this could be conceivably dismissed as “disinformation”.

But I hardly think so.

But Chat GPT doesn’t disagree but says some details need to be verified.

Here is the assessment in full.

There are several parts of this claim that can be checked independently, and I would separate them rather carefully. In particular, the alleged arrival of Chinese workers to dismantle equipment at Marsden Point, and the alleged sale of refinery equipment for $5 million, are specific claims that need evidence of their own. They do not follow automatically from the fact that the refinery closed and was converted into an import terminal.

Your suspicion that the details might not appear in ordinary public announcements is reasonable. A private sale of individual items of industrial equipment might receive little publicity. However, there are still potential ways to establish whether a dismantling operation or sale is taking place.

I’ll distinguish what can be established from company records and historical information, what needs further verification, and what remains an allegation.

1. The most important finding: the sale and dismantling are real, and publicly documented

I found an official announcement from Channel Infrastructure on the NZX dated 13 July 2026 that confirms the central part of the allegation.

Confirmed: equipment sale and removal

Channel Infrastructure announced an agreement with Integrate Scope DMCC to sell and remove the fully decommissioned CCR Platformer unit at Marsden Point.

Confirmed: sale price

The announced net proceeds to Channel are US$5.95 million — not simply an unverified rumour about a $5 million sale.

Confirmed: dismantling programme

The agreement provides for payments linked to the deconstruction programme and shipping schedule, with removal expected by the end of 2027.

https://www.nzx.com/announcements/475978?utm_source=chatgpt.com

So the post is not inventing the existence of a sale or the dismantling of refinery equipment. Those aspects are documented in the company’s own announcement.

2. What about the Chinese workers arriving in Whangārei?

I could not confirm that specific detail.

The official announcement identifies the purchaser as Integrate Scope DMCC. It confirms removal and dismantling work, but the announcement I found does not identify a Chinese workforce or establish when workers are due to arrive in Whangārei.

There are several possibilities: the purchaser could use an overseas specialist contractor, a New Zealand contractor, or a combination of personnel. The company’s public announcement does not settle that question.

I would therefore treat the claim about Chinese workers as unverified, rather than false. It may have originated with someone who has local knowledge of the work, but that would need corroboration.

3. Was the equipment really part of a $365 million investment?

There is a genuine historical figure behind this part of the post, although the description needs care.

In 2012, Refining NZ announced a NZ$365 million expansion project at Marsden Point. Called Te Mahi Hou, it involved the construction of a continuous catalyst regeneration (CCR) platformer to improve petrol production, and was formally unveiled in March 2016.

https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/marsden-point-expansion-create-700-jobs?utm_source=chatgpt.com

The important distinction is:

NZ$365 million was the cost of the Te Mahi Hou expansion project, not an independently established valuation of the particular equipment being sold today.

The current sale concerns a decommissioned CCR Platformer unit.

The official sale price is US$5.95 million net proceeds to Channel, with approximately NZ$3 million in associated demolition costs no longer expected to be incurred.

https://www.ogj.com/refining-processing/article/17245996/new-zealand-refinery-completes-expansion?utm_source=chatgpt.com

The historical investment figure and today’s sale price are therefore not directly comparable without knowing precisely which assets are included, their condition, their remaining useful life, and the costs of dismantling and transporting them.

Nevertheless, the contrast is striking. It is entirely reasonable to ask how the sale price was determined and whether the transaction provides good value to shareholders and New Zealand.

4. Is the sale connected to Seadra Energy?

Yes, but there is an important distinction.

There are two separate asset-sale arrangements in the company’s announcements:

Seadra received an option to purchase decommissioned hydrocracking assets for US$33.875 million, with further assets potentially adding up to US$22.96 million.

Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited — Interim / Quarterly Report 2026

https://financialfilings.com/filings/channel-infrastructure-nz-limited-1/interim-quarterly-report/2026/57837551/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Integrate Scope DMCC, July 2026

A separate agreement to buy and remove the decommissioned CCR Platformer unit for net proceeds of US$5.95 million.

Sources: 2023 NZX announcement, 2024 project update and July 2026 announcement.

Seadra is leading the proposed Marsden Point biorefinery consortium. The separate equipment sale to Integrate Scope DMCC is described as enabling work for that proposed project. The July announcement does not establish that Seadra itself is buying the CCR unit.

The biorefinery project is not yet a guaranteed outcome. In its 2026 half-year report, Channel said the consortium’s funding process was taking longer than expected and that a final investment decision would likely be delayed into 2027.

5. Is this equipment being sold for far less than its value?

That is the question I would investigate next, but the available financial records give us more context than the social media post does.

Channel’s 2025 annual report states that the estimated carrying amount of all decommissioned refining plant was NZ$19.3 million under the cost model, compared with NZ$21.8 million in 2024. The report also explains that its valuation of the redundant plant is based primarily on estimated quantities of recoverable metals and prevailing scrap-metal prices.

That is not a valuation of the specific CCR unit on its own, so it cannot settle whether the US$5.95 million sale is a good price.

There is also a cost that the social media post leaves out: Channel expects to avoid approximately NZ$3 million of demolition expenditure as a result of the transaction. The net financial benefit is therefore not captured by comparing the sale price with the original construction cost alone.

To judge whether shareholders are getting a fair deal, I would want to know:

Whether a competitive international tender was conducted for this particular unit.

Whether independent valuations or competing offers were obtained.

What the purchaser can realistically recover from the equipment through resale, reuse or scrap.

Whether the avoided demolition costs and other contractual terms make the sale financially advantageous.

I have not established those details from the material reviewed.

6. What about the claim that 59% of the shares are owned by the general public?

Channel Infrastructure is indeed listed on the NZX under CHI, and it is also listed on the ASX.

https://www.nzx.com/companies/CHI/analysis?utm_source=chatgpt.com

However, the assertion that the public owns exactly 59%, or 245,354,408 shares, needs a dated shareholder-register source. The company’s 2025 annual report records 412,198,231 shares on issue at 31 December 2025, but that alone does not establish the 59% figure or what the poster means by “general public”.

Channel Infrastructure NZ Limited — Annual Report 2025

https://financialfilings.com/filings/channel-infrastructure-nz-limited-1/annual-report/2026/49183958/

And even if that shareholding figure is accurate, it does not by itself demonstrate that the transaction is improper. The relevant questions are whether the board acted in the company’s and shareholders’ interests, whether the price was reasonable, and whether the sale complied with the applicable disclosure and governance requirements.

My conclusion

The post contains a substantial, verifiable core:

The sale of refinery equipment for US$5.95 million is documented.

The dismantling and removal of the equipment are documented.

The historical NZ$365 million Te Mahi Hou investment is documented.

What remains unverified is the claim about Chinese workers arriving shortly, the exact 59% public-ownership figure, and the suggestion that the transaction amounts to theft.

I would not dismiss the underlying concern simply because the post is emotive. The sale of significant industrial assets warrants scrutiny, particularly given New Zealand’s dependence on imported refined fuels. But the evidence currently supports asking whether the price and process were appropriate, rather than concluding that the equipment is being stolen.

The most useful next step would be to examine the July 2026 sale announcement alongside the detailed asset valuation and sale disclosures in Channel Infrastructure’s half-year report. Those records are a much firmer starting point than speculation about what may be happening behind the scenes.