New Zealand has produced a predicament for itself. China is our #1 trading partner and refuses to criticise it. Now, the government is throwing itself behind a losing cause, wanting to send NZ troops to Ukraine (!). It seems that whichever way you look at it, New Zealand is a country that is committing national suicide.

REMINDER: NZ is the one country that has NO gold.

China conducts second live-fire drill near New Zealand

I can’t help agree with this mostly

FEB 22, 2025

WELLINGTON, NZ — Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said that China’s recent naval exercises nearby, complete with live-fire drills and a few unintended dead whales, are "nothing to get worked up about."

Speaking to reporters from a safe bunker, Luxon emphasized that exploring the idea of invading a country is entirely distinct from actually doing it.

“Look, what I say to you is, they’re just out there in international waters, having a bit of a think about invading us,” Luxon said. “It’s something different than what we are used to, but it’s not like they’ve landed in Auckland with tanks. Yet.”

The Chinese warships, spotted loitering just beyond New Zealand’s territorial limits, have been firing live rounds as part of what Beijing calls a “routine brainstorming session for invading countries.”

According to Luxon, this is well within their rights under international law, which apparently includes the freedom to test explosive ordnance and scare the bejesus out of a country with the fear of being invaded. “They’re not breaking any rules,” he insisted. “Anyone has the right to explore invading another country. It is just exploration.”

Opposition leaders have accused Luxon of downplaying a potential threat, to which he responded, “Threat? Nah, mate, it’s just exploration. Like when you think about quitting your job and moving to Bali, but instead you just google ‘cheap flights’ and stay put. China’s basically doing the same thing, but with a bigger budget and some warships.”

At publishing time, Luxon said if they did arrive here, just like Captain Cook, he will consider signing a Treaty with China.

