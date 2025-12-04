As gold reaches $NZ7,296…

India’s love affair with gold is well documented, especially with regards to jewellery containing the precious metal.

In 2023, the World Gold Council said India had the world’s second-largest market for gold jewellery behind China.

The Indian community in New Zealand is no different, with myriad shops selling gold jewellery located on the main drag through the South Auckland neighbourhood of Papatoetoe.

But with soaring gold prices - the metal is trading at over $7200 per ounce these days compared to less than $4500 per ounce a year back - it seems the community is ditching jewellery in favour of bullion - bars and coins - that are more than 99.5 percent pure.

WHAT ARE NEW ZEALAND’S GOLD RESERVES?

I checked with ChatGPT to get confirmation of what I thought was the case.

According to an official 2023 disclosure under the Official Information Act, RBNZ does not hold any gold as part of its foreign reserves.

The publicly available monthly reserves data for New Zealand shows “Gold Reserves” as USD 0.000 mn — including for January 2025.

Commentary from independent observers confirms that RBNZ “sold every last ounce” decades ago (the sale reportedly happened in 1991).

As of the latest (2025) reserve-asset breakdown, RBNZ’s “official overseas reserves” comprise foreign currency assets — with no gold component.

