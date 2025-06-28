Watch HERE

In this explosive episode, Dr. Henry Ealy returns to expose the deeper agenda behind America’s growing wearable health tech movement. While MAHA—Make America Healthy Again—presents itself as a patriotic wellness initiative, its alignment with global trends raises serious questions. Are wearables just the next phase in the World Economic Forum’s push for a surveillance-driven “Internet of Bodies”? We trace the connections between Big Pharma, the military-industrial complex, and Silicon Valley’s role in digitizing our biology—one device at a time. From implants to biometric passports, what’s really driving this shift—and who’s benefiting?

Dr. Ealy's book: https://drhenele.com/the-book-of-questions/

Dr. Ealy's institute: https://www.energetichealthinstitute.org