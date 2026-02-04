MPs have agreed that ministers will have to share papers relating to Peter Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador. Originally the government wanted to retain the power to block the publication of certain papers relating to matters “prejudicial to UK national security or international relations”. Instead, after the government altered plans following backbench pressure, the relevant documents will be referred to the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) in parliament.

Documents relating to Mandelson’s appointment as British ambassador will not be released today, Cabinet Office minister Chris Ward said. Ward did not confirm when the documents would be released but said it would be “as soon as possible”.

The Metropolitan police said it has asked No 10 not to release “certain documents” about Mandelson because it could “undermine” its investigation. However, the speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, said the Met has “no jurisdiction” over the Commons.

Earlier in PMQ’s, Keir Starmer confirmed that he knew, when appointing Mandelson US ambassador in December 2024, that he had remained friends with Jeffrey Epstein after his conviction.