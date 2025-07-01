Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob Harrington's avatar
Rob Harrington
1hEdited

Just as dangerous as crony capitalism (fascism/corporatism.) They both steal from the ignorant sheeple.) Tyranny is tyranny no matter what flavor or color is presented.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
fffffffff's avatar
fffffffff
2h

"failure, repression, and suffering wherever it has been tried"

But enough about capitalism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture