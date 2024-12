This takes on relevance after I lay in the hospital ED being monitored by electrocardiogram but the fact that I was experiencing 8/10 chest pains on the spot.

They simply weren’t interested by this or anything else I had to day.

Perhaps their sole concern was that I was not going to have a heart attack on their watch?

Heart failure is a growing global health crisis, with millions of people around the world suffering from this debilitating condition. But is heart failure taking over the world?