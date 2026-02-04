Jimmy Dore

Epstein Depravity Is EVEN WORSE Than You Thought!

The segment centers on recent Epstein files releases and claims that “adrenochrome” is a real chemical compound that can be harvested through extreme abuse. Comments from actor Jim Caviezel and others are referenced, who argue they were professionally punished for discussing these ideas, while citing real-life anecdotes, victim testimony, and graphic allegations linked to Epstein’s circle.

Mainstream coverage

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-15520573/Jeffrey-Epsteins-baby-cloning-new-files.html

A victim of Jeffrey Epstein had a baby fathered by the paedophile snatched away ten minutes after birth, according to the latest tranche of files released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday.

Buried in the three million documents is a diary entry of one of Epstein’s victims, who alleges to have given birth to a baby girl in about 2002 when she would have been 16 or 17 years old.

The victim expresses discomfort at what she says was Epstein’s goal to create a ‘superior gene pool’ by having a baby with her - a concept she likens to Nazi ideology.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15522679/Jeffrey-Epstein-victim-baby-fathered-paedophile-snatched-away-ten-minutes-birth-Billionaire-multiple-secret-children-hoped-create-superior-gene-pool.html

A journal — written by a girl who was 16 years old at the time of some entries — reveals the sheer depravity of Jeffrey Epstein and the ruling class he lurked within.

The girl was subjected to horrifying sexual abuse and despairs at being Epstein’s “property”, and “incubator” for the now-deceased financier’s children. One deeply disturbing account reveals the loss of a child, likely due to incessant abuse by Epstein and his associates:

So sorry Jeffrey these things happen when your body had never been given time to properly heal!

So it came out in the toilet and I didn’t know what to do so I just flushed the tiny little foetus.

You have made me numb and I hate you for this!

I hope I never have to see you again!

I am not your personal incubator!

Another equally troubling passage seemingly describes a traumatic childbirth performed by an ‘Israeli’ doctor:

Close your eyes close your eyes close your eyes. Don’t speak she doesn’t talk. I cant stop shaking and its been a week. A decision was made but I cant tell Jeffrey. These things happen. Why didn’t I close my eyes fast enough. The doctor was different again. I think from Israel. He had kind eyes but didn’t speak directly to me. This was different. A shot and those rod like things had a hook and so much pain. Ghislaine [Maxwell] said to push all the pain away. I don’t understand. Blood and water all over the bed and she was right. Like a feeling when your tummy hurts and you have to push. She said to close my eyes and put her hands over my eyes but I didn’t close them because of these tiny cries. I am so lost. I saw between her fingers this tiny head and body in the doctors hands. It reached its tiny arm up and had a tiny foot. I closed my eyes and no more…

In a later entry, she fears something terrible has happened to the child:

In the hall Ghislaine said she was beautiful. SHE WAS. Not is. She was a beautiful girl! I heard her. Where is she? Why did she stop whimpering? She was born! I heard the tiny cries! I cant do this anymore!…..[ ]

https://www.thecanary.co/global/world-analysis/2026/02/02/epstein-nazi-like-eugenicist/