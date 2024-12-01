Call me insane, if you like.

In the weekend I had a vision straight out of my subconscious.

There is more than a bit of hero worship of Elon Musk, especially from the Maga crowd.

It seems that he is going to in between preparing to go to Mars, inject things into our brain and launching low-orbit 5G satellites going to bring about a revolution in Britain.

He is now taking Alex Jones along with him.

No one argues that Keir Starmer and the UK government needs to be replaced but with what?

What if David Icke is correct?

What if this is all a trap and the wool is being pulled over people at the end of their tethers’s eyes and what we are being offered may be worse?

What if it comes down to a choice between tyrranny and technocratic slavery?

Elon Musk now appears to have Alex Jones at his side.

Think of the irony of that.

What if Elon Musk is an alien, or put another way, from another demonic realm?

As for Donald Trump…

Room for reflection.