Seemorerocks

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Wilfred Chromey's avatar
Wilfred Chromey
4h

Easy to know. Agenda 2030. And the 300 families

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
5h

Of course, it is, just like a WWII Tiger I 88mm shell locked onto its target.

https://www.unbekoming.com/p/structural-rigidity

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