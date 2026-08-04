Is Britain heading for collapse - or entering the biggest political, economic and technological transformation since the Second World War? This video examines Britain’s future, the crisis facing the West, mass migration, demographic decline, falling fertility rates, national debt, economic stagnation, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and the possible end of the post-war liberal global order.



Using Ken Wilber’s Integral Theory, Ray Dalio’s model of the changing world order, Ray Kurzweil’s work on the technological singularity and Thomas Piketty’s analysis of inequality, I explore whether several long-term cultural, economic and technological cycles are now converging.



Topics covered include:



Britain’s demographic and fertility crisis



Migration, integration, national identity and the nation-state



Globalisation, deindustrialisation and foreign ownership



National debt, inequality and the future of the UK economy



AI, robotics, job displacement and the Singularity



Why the next five to ten years could reshape Britain and the West



Are we facing collapse, renewal or a transition to something entirely new?