Politicians in the UK have voted in favour of assisted dying for terminally ill people in England and Wales, advancing the emotive and contentious legislation to the next stage of parliamentary scrutiny.

Campaign group Dignity in Dying hailed the result as a “historic step towards greater choice and protection for dying people”, but Christian Concern called it a “very Black Friday for the vulnerable in this country”.

MPs voted by 330 to 275 in support of legalised euthanasia in the first vote on the issue in the House of Commons for nearly a decade.

The result followed an emotionally-charged debate that lasted almost five hours in a packed and hushed chamber, and as competing protesters made their voices heard outside parliament.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill now progresses to the next stage where politicians can propose amendments, a process likely to be vexed.

The legislation would then face further votes in the Commons and House of Lords upper chamber.

https://www.news.com.au/world/europe/british-mps-back-contentious-assisted-dying-bill-in-historic-vote/news-story/f3a48fbb11fa67dfeedfa177d611cf67

The following video was extremely insightful for me, including my own health situation - not only talking about medically assisted suicide but also just how widespread vaccine -induced autoimmune disease. ‘

It told me a lot about the entirety of the medical fraternity unable to even hear the word ‘auto-immune’ - like garlic to the demonically - possessed.

They know - all of them!

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant challenges to the healthcare system, and one of the most pressing concerns is the potential rush to implement assisted dying laws