I am starting to warm to this guy who was actually in court and therefore not reporting second hand.

He has some interesting things to say about Andrew Tate , someone I suspect should go the same place as Russell Brand.

Andrew Tate REACTS to Russell Brands sentencing and is ANGRY

Some background

Via AI

Custody Status: Andrew Tate is being held in U.S. custody at the Federal Detention Center (FDC) in Miami, Florida, after being arrested by U.S. Marshals in July 2026.

Extradition Proceedings: He and his brother, Tristan Tate, are fighting a formal extradition request from the United Kingdom, where they face a total of 59 charges including rape, assault, and sex trafficking.

Bail Status: A federal judge (Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis) denied bail, ruling that the brothers are extreme flight risks due to their wealth and international travel, and failed to prove they are not a danger to the community.

Upcoming Hearings: Andrew Tate’s final extradition hearing is scheduled for November 19, 2026 (with Tristan Tate’s hearing scheduled for November 20, 2026).

Health and Legal Claims: His legal team recently reported concerns regarding his health in custody and threatened legal action over unaddressed medical requests, while both brothers continue to deny all allegations against them.

Andrew Tate: From Bugattis to a Miami Jail

Andrew Tate was a four-time kickboxing world champion. He was removed from Big Brother after less than a week, built an online empire as the "Top G" with Hustler's University, and was banned from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube in 2022. Days after a viral exchange with Greta Thunberg, he and his brother Tristan were detained in a raid in Romania. In 2025 they flew to Florida. In July 2026 US Marshals arrested them in Miami on a UK extradition request, and in September a federal judge denied them bail, calling them "quintessential flight risks."



On the record: Andrew and Tristan Tate have not been convicted of any crime in any country. They face charges in the United Kingdom (59 in total, 42 against Andrew and 17 against Tristan, according to the Crown Prosecution Service) and an indictment in Romania, and they deny every allegation. A charging decision is not a finding of guilt. The extradition hearings (Andrew: November 19, Tristan: November 20, 2026) decide whether the legal test for extradition is met, not guilt. Civil claims mentioned are claims; no court has ruled on them. Facts are as of October 17, 2026.



