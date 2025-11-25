https://x.com/i/trending/1993094387870634389

Another Notice to Air Men (NOTAM) has been issued by the United States cordoning-off the precise air space needed to refuel U.S. Heavy Bombers heading to a place like Venezuela. This one gives rise to the appearance the US may commence military attack against Venezuela on Tuesday of this week.

The newest NOTAM restricts air traffic over a portion of the Gulf of America (nee Mexico), from Altitude 18,000 feet to Altitude 24,000 feet, which is the exact level the U.S. customarily utilizes to refuel military aircraft . . . like B-52 Stratofortress Bombers, B-1b “Lancers” and even B-2 “Stealth.” The lower altitudes can also accommodate Fighter Jets, but this seems designed for Heavy Bombers. A LOT of them. At the same time.

The map below shows the air space:

The one in RED is for Tuesday. The other one was for Nov. 20, for practice refueling of Heavy Bombers which ultimately DID fly toward Venezuela and performed simulated bombing runs.

What makes this NOTAM so very much different is its duration: 3 hours. Yes, you read that correctly, THREE hours.

This isn’t practice. The planes will takeoff from various bases in the continental U.S., fly to the Gulf, get their fuel topped-off, and away they go to . . . . do what they’re ordered to do!

Another aspect of the NOTAMS issued concerning Venezuela, are the three OTHER NOTAMS, issued last week, closing various air space in the Atlantic Ocean and in the Caribbean Sea. Here’s a map showing ALL THREE air restrictions:

That is a LOT of air space.

Look at the Real-Life Effect of those three NOTAMS. Below from commercial aviation websites showing public flight data:

The final item which leads me to conclude the U.S. will attack Venezuela on Tuesday, is the Federal Register that is coming out tomorrow:

Inside this particular edition, Coming out Monday, November 24, is this little gem:

You can look it up yourself on the US Gov’t website HERE

Did you catch the final sentence? “This determination shall be published in the Federal Register. The designation goes into effect upon publication.”

So there you have it. We are telling the world in advance, in public, and in writing, that we are declaring a certain group to be a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Based upon numerous other such designations over the years, the entire world knows that when the United States declares a group to be a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) the U.S. routinely invokes the Authorization for the User of Military Force (AUMF) enacted by the U.S. Congress in 2001 after the attacks of 9-11. Through the invoking of the AUMF, someone ends-up getting bombed into oblivion.

So our Declaration about the FTO appears in writing on the 24th, goes into effect immediately, and the very next day -- the 25th -- we have a NOTAM in effect at the altitudes necessary to refuel U.S. Military Heavy Bombers, and other NOTAMS in effect closing much of the air space between the USA and . . . . Venezuela.

In my personal estimation, Venezuela is about to get WHACKED!

It is no coincidence: The NOTAM, the airspace void, and the FTO publication are integrated within the same strategic environment.

This is a decisive moment for hemispheric security.

Washington has already activated the legal and operational framework.

The Caribbean is not in routine: it is in preparation.

It seems to me, based on the facts and verifiable details all available publicly, that “It’s on like donkey Kong” this coming Tuesday.

Russians in Venezuela

Intelligence Community sources from two separate foreign countries, have revealed to me that more than 120 Russian military experts are on the territory of Venezuela, training local fighters, preparing drone operators, and providing intelligence data ahead of the expected American attack/invasion.

It is worth noting that Russia and Venezuela ratified a bilateral Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Comprehensive Cooperation earlier this year.

If the U.S. moves against Venezuela militarily, Russia will have the opportunity to do the USA in Venezuela, what the USA has been doing to Russia in Ukraine. Funny how that works out.

Russia, of course, can casually assert “we are not a party to the conflict” just like the USA is doing in Ukraine

United States Troops in the SOUTHCOM Area of Responsibility, are being fed Steak and Lobster dinner tonight. Anyone who’s ever been in the military KNOWS what that means: Going to war - tomorrow.

Lest you have any doubt, SOUTHCOM just also canceled Thanksgiving and Christmas Leave for all its troops.

Today is Monday, Nov. 24. Last night, the U.S. filed NOTAMs to airlines, closing airspace in the Gulf of America (nee Mexico) for three hours tomorrow 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM from flight level 18000 to 24000 which is for air-refueling of Heavy Bombers. This morning, the Federal Register published the U.S. Official Designation of Cartel de Los Soles as a “Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO)” (Story Here)

With the publication of that Declaration, the entire world is put on-Notice that the US is going to do something.

That means the U.S. now has LEGAL AUTHORITY to strike Venezuelan military targets without declaring war. This is exactly the legal trigger they used before Afghanistan and Syria. This isn’t some rumor, it’s the official mechanism they ALWAYS use before the first strike.



Meanwhile 30% of U.S. deployable naval power is sitting in the Caribbean with Tomahawks loaded and Marines staged in Puerto Rico.



This isn’t saber rattling anymore, this is the pre-war checklist getting checked off one item at a time.



It is expected that late tonight, the President will invoke the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) to deal with this “FTO” and, likely tomorrow morning, it’s off-to-war we go against Venezuela.

All the legal and military hardware framework is in-place.

The ships are in-position with long-range, stand-off missiles. Fighter jets and Bombers are pre-positioned in Puerto Rico and elsewhere.

The NOTAMS are in-effect. The air space is cleared out.

Oh, I almost forgot: The Insurance Carriers have notified airlines today they are HALTING coverage for any aircraft flying to/from Venezuela or in-to/out-of the NOTAM air space.

When the Insurance companies pull coverage, you’ve got to figure it’s “go time.”

This didn’t just “sit quiet overnight.” The cancelled leave is the NEW development and that’s the part that always marks the transition from political posturing to military action.



When Southern Command locks down holiday leave, that means operations are already being scheduled. That never happened during the last flare-up.



Add in airlines pulling out, FAA alerts, NOTAMS, and the FTO designation and we’re in a completely different phase now.



Get cash money from the bank ASAP. Cyber-Attacks against the financial system are likely to commence immediately once the shooting starts. Top-off your preps.

This isn’t “some news story on the other side of the world.”



We’re talking:



Oil potentially shooting past $150 overnight



Gasoline potentially at $6–8 a gallon



Shipping and food prices potentially spiking HARD



Cyber retaliation potentially hitting banks and infrastructure



Thousands of Venezuelans potentially flooding the southern border instantly



National Guard deployments if Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gangs begin attacking us inside the USA

We also have no idea what China and Russia may do, since they both have significant assets in Venezuela.