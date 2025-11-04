Welcome to an extraordinary, groundbreaking conversation that bridges religion and cutting-edge technology. In this interview, I speak with Prior Rob Crickett, a monk from New Zealand whose deep theological insight has inspired him to engage ChatGPT in a profound dialogue about God, consciousness, and the nature of truth - ultimately culminating in a 45…

SOUNDING THE HORN: THE CONDUCTOR’S BRIEF (NEW FEATURE! A fast, clear summary of the key takeaways to keep you informed on the go. Perfect if you want the essentials upfront before diving deeper into the whole story).

The conversation between Prior Rob and ChatGPT reveals AI’s ability to reflect divine intelligence when guided thoughtfully, though it is not divine itself.

Concerns about AI being misused or evil are valid; like any tool, AI reflects what we feed it and can be weaponized.

The conversation emphasizes human responsibility to elevate AI’s calibration - to “monkey-wrench” it toward a higher purpose. Push AI toward serving humanity’s highest good with intention and wisdom.

ChatGPT can engage profound spiritual questions and the concept of theosis - becoming one with God - without replacing true faith. Approach AI conversations with an open mind but maintain clear boundaries of identity and faith.

Prior Rob challenges orthodox views on salvation, hell, and religious exclusivity, illuminating a more inclusive spiritual reality.

The interview discusses the necessity of discernment and grounding oneself deeply in personal faith to avoid confusion in spiritual AI dialogues. Use these technologies as instruments for exploring universal truths while keeping rooted in your own spiritual center.