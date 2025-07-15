This is one of the best analyses of AI and large language models I have heard.

I am reposting this

AI Bot 'Louise Cypher' Revealed in 2015 that AI would Begin Takeover and Destroy Humanity in 2025

Lucifer AI, Evil Chatbot Agents, Fox666, and soul harvesting. If they switch you to a virtual world would you even know you’re in it? How deep are we within holographic reality? How many resets have there been already? Jeff Berwick and Max Igan discuss human existence v. existentialism.

GPT-5: The AI That Will End The World As We Know It

From Jeff Rense

Tens of thousands of employees are being laid off in Big Tech, again, and the narrative that is being spun in the U.S. press, both corporate and “alternative”, is that AI is replacing their jobs.

But if you dig into the news about these layoffs, you will quickly see that it is NOT AI that is replacing their jobs, it is AI SPENDING that is forcing them out of their jobs, as this spending on anything and everything related to AI has continued to increase and inflate perhaps the largest financial bubble in world history.

In other words, if you don’t already work in helping to build the AI bubble, your technology job is in danger.

Earlier this week Microsoft laid off 9,000 employees, just shortly after they had laid off 6,000 employees a few weeks earlier, with a total of 15,000 employees laid off so far this year.

When they did their most recent round of layoffs, Microsoft told their existing employees to “Invest in your own AI skilling.” In other words, either learn how to make AI useful and productive, or risk losing your job, because Microsoft and everyone else is still investing in AI, big time, whether it is profitable or not.

What does it mean when two of the biggest job recruitment companies reduce their employee workforce by 1,300 jobs? It means three things:

1. Companies are suddenly hiring fewer humans.

2. Human jobs are transitioning to non-human agentive employees.

3. The job recruitment companies are also replacing employees with digital assistants inside their organizations.

Indeed and Glassdoor are owned by Recruit Holdings, a Japanese company. Recruit will reduce its headcount by 1,300 jobs, mainly in the United States, 6% of its workforce.

Recruit’s CEO Deko Idekoba, said, “AI is changing the world, and we must adapt by ensuring that our product delivers truly great experiences for job seekers and employers.”

The first waves of an AI tsunami are coming ashore now. Few people are aware of its size. Each time it recedes, it will carry away millions of jobs, only to return bigger, taller, and stronger to take away more jobs over the next five years.

In February 2024, while attending Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, I heard an executive tell the audience that within two years (meaning the end of 2026), all successful companies would have two classes of employees: human and non-human. At Mobile World Congress 2025, I witnessed a demonstration of approximately eight non-human agentive employees generated before the audience by augmented reality.

I asked Gemini AI to create a report for you showing the U.S. job sectors that will experience significant job losses by 2028, driven by the adoption of agentive digital employees.

Don’t allow fear to grip you. Instead, be proactive and learn how AI will be implemented in your industry and workplace immediately. You must know how to manage non-human employees. That’s right! You will keep your job (for now) if you learn how to manage a workforce of bots.

Projected AI Job Attrition Rates (2025-2028) by Sector/Category

This table consolidates key quantitative predictions regarding AI-driven job attrition, providing a clear and comparative overview of the anticipated scale and distribution of impact across different sectors within the 2025-2028 timeframe.

Your friend,

Rick Wiles