My focus is transcribing censored and shadow-banned “counter-narrative” video from 2021-2023, however, once in a while I make an exception, as with this undated video which I found in a Substack post dated July 15, 2025. — TB

Irish Embalmer John McGhee Shows A White Clot

"People are wondering why they're attending so many funerals. Those of us in the trade now have become jaded with this. It's all just very tiresome. Nevertheless every now and again it's worth getting out there that these are not going away."

"I Have No Words

Reflections on the Clotting issue"

