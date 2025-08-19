"People are wondering why they're attending so many funerals"— Irish Embalmer John McGhee Shows Yet Another White Clot
Transcript of a counter-narrative video of 2025
AUG 19, 2025
My focus is transcribing censored and shadow-banned “counter-narrative” video from 2021-2023, however, once in a while I make an exception, as with this undated video which I found in a Substack post dated July 15, 2025. — TB
Please note: This is a transcript tagged #WHITECLOTS. You can find many other subjects covered in the index.—TB
Irish Embalmer John McGhee Shows A White Clot
"People are wondering why they're attending so many funerals. Those of us in the trade now have become jaded with this. It's all just very tiresome. Nevertheless every now and again it's worth getting out there that these are not going away."
Source:
"I Have No Words
Reflections on the Clotting issue"
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
July 15, 2025
Video embedded within post
Same here I suspect, but our Embalmers silenced. The no autopsy mandate following deaths was the start. A lot of questions need to be answered. Public Royal Commission anyone??