https://gospanews.net/en/2026/03/31/israel-us-iran-warfare-irans-revolutionary-guards-says-it-has-launched-first-large-scale-wave-of-retaliatory-missile-and-drone-strikes-towards-israel/

The Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps has issued an announcement that, commencing on April 1, they will begin attacking - with the intent to destroy- certain AMERICAN CORPORATIONS. They even NAMED them!

I quote the IRGC below and wish to make it explicitly clear, these are the words of the IRGC, they are NOT my words. I do not subscribe to the IRGC viewpoints, do not support what they state, and am not -- and will not be -- involved or supportive of what they speak, below:

“From now on, every American company will be destroyed for every assassination operation”

IRGC Warning to the Aggressive US Ruling Regime: You have ignored our repeated warnings regarding the necessity to stop terrorist operations, and today a number of Iranian citizens were martyred in terrorist attacks carried out by you and your Israeli allies; and since the primary element in the design and tracking of assassination targets is American information technology and artificial intelligence companies, in response to these terrorist operations, the main institutions involved in the terrorist operations will be legitimate targets for us.

We advise employees of these institutions to immediately stay away from their workplaces to preserve their lives. Residents of the areas surrounding these terrorist companies in all countries of the region must also leave a one-kilometer radius from their locations and go to a safe place.

Companies that actively participate in terrorist designs will be subject to countermeasures for every assassination operation.

Announced as follows:

1. Cisco

2. HP

3. Intel

4. Oracle

5. Microsoft

6. Apple

7. Google

8. Meta

9. IBM

10. Dell

11. Palantir

12. Nvidia

13. JPMorgan

14. Tesla

15. GE

16. Cymer Solutions

17. G42

18. Boeing

These companies should expect the destruction of their facilities for every assassination operation in Iran starting at 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 1, Tehran time.”

ANALYSIS

Do you understand what Iran just did?

They didn’t go after a military base or a warship. They put out a hit list of 18 American companies. Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Tesla, Meta, Boeing, JP Morgan, starting April 1st.

Iran just threatened the guts of the stock market.

Those 18 companies represent over $15 trillion in market cap. more than the GDP of every country on earth except the US and China.

Iran just figured out something that nobody in Washington wants to admit: You don’t need to beat America’s military. You just need to scare its investors.

One cyberattack on Nvidia’s supply chain and the entire AI industry goes dark. One hit on Boeing and every airline in the world is grounded for weeks.

In 2020 Iranian hackers breached dozens of US companies and government agencies. In 2022 they hit Albania so hard the entire government went offline for days! A NATO country . . . taken down by Iran’s cyber unit.

And now they’re telling you exactly who’s next. With a date. April 1st.

The scariest part is the companies on this list have more power over your daily life than the government that’s supposed to protect you; and there’s no missile defense system for a zero-day exploit.

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