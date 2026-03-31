Seemorerocks

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Princess
28m

Fock you Donald Trump. 12 levels of hell for you Donald Trump. You have put our soldier teenagers in harm for no reason. Our sons. Not YOUR son. Fock you Trump. Give up Barron Trump as the first patriot in your family in 4 generations of cowards without his cowardice and I might believe you.

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Princess's avatar
Princess
36m

I am appalled we targeted your Iranian Schools and hospitals. Show mercy Iran for innocent USA citizens who do not support Trump and his regime. We are innocent and we hate our pedofile President.

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