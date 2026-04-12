Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GW B's avatar
GW B
1h

If the Iranian Navy has been obliterated, they should have just gone through. Somebody’s conning somebody. Both these things we’re hearing can’t be true. Was Borat on the radio, maybe?

Reply
Share
Patricia Cue's avatar
Patricia Cue
1h

The American military command is playing Russian roulette.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture