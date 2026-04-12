VIDEO | An investigation by Press TV claims a US attempt to send two destroyers through the Strait of Hormuz, described as a “transit stunt,” ended in failure after Iranian forces intercepted the vessels and forced them to retreat under threat of attack.

The report says missiles and drones locked onto the ships, giving them minutes to withdraw, and described the US operation as aimed at influencing Iran–US talks in Islamabad, adding that the vessels attempted to disguise themselves as commercial ships using electronic deception.

Here is the story from Press TV

The US military’s attempt to sail two destroyers through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday ended as a failed propaganda stunt timed to coincide with talks in Islamabad, a Press TV investigation has found.

The investigation, based on information provided by highly placed military-security sources, reveals that the US Navy destroyers came within minutes of complete destruction after attempting a high-risk passage through the Strait of Hormuz in a failed propaganda operation aimed at influencing Iran-US talks in the Pakistani capital.

The USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and USS Frank E. Peterson (DDG 121), both Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, attempted to transit the strategic waterway but were intercepted and forced to retreat by Iranian naval forces.

According to the investigation, the American destroyers and their accompanying frigates did not succeed in passing through the strategic waterway that remains closed for US vessels.

Press TV’s investigation found the American attempt to be an extremely high-risk move that could have easily turned into a disaster for the United States and its military.

The destroyers were only a few minutes away from complete destruction after Iranian cruise missiles locked onto the vessel and attack drones were deployed.

When the two destroyers and the accompanying fleet reached the mouth of the Persian Gulf, Iran’s cruise missiles locked onto them, and the destroyers were given only 30-minutes to turn back. The vessels immediately retreated.

They had attempted to use electronic warfare tactics, including turning off its position reporting system, in a bid to deceive the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) naval forces.

By spoofing their identity, they sought to present themselves as commercial vessels belonging to Oman, purportedly engaged in coastal transit in the southern part of the Sea of Oman, the investigation revealed.

The destroyers also chose a route very close to the coast and through shallow waters, taking a high risk to pass through this route and enter the Persian Gulf through concealment, deception, expecting that Iranian forces might be negligent during the ceasefire

However, the IRGC naval forces, while patrolling around Fujairah, had already detected the deception and taken swift action.

The USS Frank Peterson first tried to continue on its course but immediately realized that cruise missile radars had locked onto it, and it was stopped by IRGC vessels.

Simultaneously, IRGC drones flew over the two destroyers. The USS Peterson then received a notification on international channel 16 that it must either turn back and leave the area within thirty minutes or it would become a target of the Iranian Armed Forces.

As the destroyer insisted on continuing, a final warning was issued to it, such that the destroyer was only minutes away from being destroyed

According to the investigation, the conversation between the IRGC naval forces operator and the American destroyers indicates their full compliance with the IRGC‘s warning

The investigation further revealed that the failed operation was specifically designed to exploit the ceasefire in order to test the readiness of Iran’s naval forces.

It also sought to have an impact on the negotiators in Islamabad, where high-stakes Iran-US talks were underway under Pakistani mediation.

The talks, which ended early on Sunday after 21 hours, failed to produce any breakthrough.

According to the findings of the investigation, the operation of the two US destroyers failed and was defeated in achieving both goals.

Support helicopters were also flying above the destroyers. Simultaneously with the warning to these two destroyers, all vessels in the area were warned to stay at least 10 miles away from them so that if they were targeted by the IRGC, the surrounding vessels would not be harmed.

The investigation also noted that the high-risk and botched US operation was the result of the expulsion of top military generals from the army on the orders of War Secretary Pete Hegseth in recent days.

The investigation found that the attempt to pass the destroyers through the Strait of Hormuz, which is firmly under Iranian control, turned into a failed propaganda operation, with the US placing a military operation at the service of propaganda.

Earlier on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters categorically rejected claims by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) regarding the passage of American military vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

“The authorization for any vessel’s transit through this strategic waterway rests solely with the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari said.

In a separate announcement, the IRGC Navy warned that any attempt by US military vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz will be met with a harsh confrontation.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/12/766678/us-destroyers-strait-hormuz-transit-failed-stunt-minutes-from-destruction-presstv-investigation