The Prime Minster of Iraq, Mohammed al-Sudani has been authorized by the Iraq House of Representatives to take the decision to enter the Syria war.

Al-Sudani has already mobilized the Iraq army on the border with Syria.

Now, at any moment, he may issue the Order to enter Syria in support of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Iraq does not want an ISIS-like caliphate on its border. Therefore if Iraq enters, it will want to help Assad.

This is very understandable, especially given their previous experiences with ISIS.

The stakes now, though, seem very much higher because of who is backing the HTS Terrorists. This is an unexpected eventuality

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi did not rule out the possibility of sending troops to Syria amid the resurgence of Takfiri terrorism.

In an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Araqchi stated that Tehran is prepared to evaluate the possibility of sending forces to Syria if Damascus officially requests assistance.

The top diplomat stressed Iran’s commitment to supporting Syria against terror attacks and outlined plans to stabilize West Asia and propose a permanent solution.Tehran continues dialogue with Ankara to address mutual disagreements, he added, stressing that the growing influence of terror outfits in Syria poses a greater threat to neighboring countries like Iraq, Türkiye, and Jordan than to Iran.The minister also described the condition for Türkiye’s withdrawal from Syria as a reasonable prerequisite for direct talks between President Bashar Assad and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Last week, Hayat Tahrir-Al-Sham (HTS), a terrorist group formerly known as Jabhat Al-Nusra and affiliated with Al-Qaeda, launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

The militants reportedly managed to overrun several areas previously under the control of the Syrian military.Dozens of civilians, including children, have been killed as a result of militants' raids in the Northwest of the country.

The attack was the first of its kind in years and is targeting villages, towns and military sites, although Damascus has frequently carried out airstrikes against various militants still active in the region, including HTS.

The Syrian‌ Army has managed to check the terrorists' advance and conduct a counteroffensive to retake lost territories while carrying out strikes on the militants’ headquarters.

As government forces are pressing ahead with their counter-terrorism operations, nearly 1,400 foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists have been killed in Aleppo and Idlib in the past four days.

According to Syrian media outlets, the terrorists have been killed by Syrian troops with Russian air support.As terrorists are advancing Southward on the city of Hama, the army units operating in the Northern country of the West-Central province of Hama have strengthened their defense lines with various firepower assets.

Iranian officials describe the recent activities of terror groups in Syria as part of the conspiracies orchestrated by the United States and Israel in order to endanger stability and security in West Asia.Since 2011, Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy, as a result of which Daesh (also known as ISIS or ISIL) and other terror groups emerged in the country.Iran maintains an advisory mission in the war-ravaged country at the request of Damascus, helping it in the face of foreign-backed terrorism.

The United States and Israel have been key supporters of terrorist groups during the war in the Middle Eastern country and have frequently targeted military positions inside Syria.

Several members of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) have so far been martyred in the battle against terrorists in Syria as well as air attacks by the United States and the Israeli regime.

𝗔 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗜𝗿𝗮𝗾𝗶 𝗣𝗠𝗙 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗼𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗦𝘆𝗿𝗶𝗮…

Combined with Iranian Special Forces & Russian Airstrikes, the rebels won’t stand a chance