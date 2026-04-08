Seemorerocks

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Claudia's avatar
Claudia
4h

Great summary, but recent history has shown over and over again that Trump and Netanyahu cannot be trusted. My guess is that this is the calm before the storm.

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Jim's avatar
Jim
4h

Watch out for a False Flag attack Pakistan from the Psychopath Nuttyahu !

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