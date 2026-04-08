Judging by the couple of comments I’ve seen so far some people don’t seem to have received instructions on how to understand this.

It’s all live feeds at the moment.

RT

The US president has claimed Washington has already met and exceeded all military objectives and is now giving diplomacy more time

7 Apr, 2026

Missiles launched by Iran in retaliation against attacks by the United States and Israel are seen in the skies over Hebron, Palestine on April 7, 2026. © Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu via Getty Images

President Donald Trump has announced a two-week suspension of bombing of Iranian energy infrastructure, agreeing to a “double sided ceasefire” contingent on Tehran agreeing to the “complete” and “immediate” opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The US president said Iran’s 10-point proposal delivered via Pakistan offers a “workable basis on which to negotiate.” Trump warned, however, that it is not good enough in its current form – and said he would order devastating new airstrikes if no final deal is reached by the new deadline.

Tehran said the move represents a “historic and crushing defeat” for the US, claiming Washington has been forced to accept Tehran’s 10‑point plan as the basis for talks.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has announced that negotiations with the United States will begin on Friday, April 10, in Islamabad, allocating a two‑week period that may be extended by mutual agreement.

READ MORE: Why Iran is becoming Trump’s ‘forever war’

Key developments:

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif previously asked President Trump for a two-week deadline extension after the US president threatened “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Tehran does not yield to his demands.

Tehran’s 10-point plan allegedly includes US commitments to non‑aggression, Iran’s continued control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of uranium enrichment, the lifting of all sanctions, termination of UN Security Council and IAEA resolutions, payment of war reparations, withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, and a halt to the war on all fronts, including against the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon.

CNN sees this as a victory for Iran and a loss for the United States

Here’s the latest

• New strikes after ceasefire announcement: Missile attacks were reported across the Gulf region and Israel shortly after President Donald Trump announced he’d agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran. An official says that the US military has paused strikes on Iran, but Israel is still carrying out strikes, an Israeli military spokesperson said.

• Strait of Hormuz: Iran’s military will coordinate passage of vessels through the critical Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire, Iran’s foreign minister said. Trump said reopening the strait was a key condition of the ceasefire deal.

• What happens next? Pakistan’s prime minister has invited delegations from both Iran and the US to Islamabad for talks on Friday. Earlier Tuesday, Pakistan proposed the two-week ceasefire to allow for diplomacy.

https://edition.cnn.com/2026/04/07/world/live-news/iran-war-trump-us-israel

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