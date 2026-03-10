𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗡’𝗦 𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗠𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗔𝗥

Reports indicate that Washington has quietly approached several intermediaries, including Russia, Oman, and Turkey, seeking a path toward a ceasefire and a way to halt the rapidly escalating conflict.

Through these channels, the United States is attempting to open negotiations and contain a war whose consequences are becoming increasingly difficult to control.

In response, Iran has reportedly outlined a set of conditions that would form the basis for ending the war.

1- The agreement must be formally written and approved by the U.S. Congress, ensuring that no future American president can unilaterally withdraw from it, as happened previously.

2- A binding and permanent U.S. commitment never to launch a military attack against Iran, directly or through proxies.

3- The complete withdrawal of U.S. military forces and bases from West Asia, ending the American military footprint across the region.

4- The full and immediate release of all Iranian funds and financial assets frozen abroad.

5- The complete removal of all economic sanctions imposed on Iran, along with guarantees that they will not be reimposed in the future.

6- Israel must withdraw its forces from Lebanese territory.

7- A clear and enforceable commitment from Israel to respect any ceasefire and end all violations against Lebanon.

If Washington accepts these terms, the war could come to an immediate halt and a new balance of power may begin to take shape across West Asia.

If they are rejected, the conflict will not simply continue, it will deepen.

What began as a regional confrontation could evolve into a prolonged war of attrition capable of draining American power, eroding its credibility, and placing immense political pressure on the presidency of Donald Trump.

At that point, the war would no longer be just a battlefield struggle in the Middle East, but a strategic fire threatening to consume the authority and prestige of the American empire itself.