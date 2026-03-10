Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raven's avatar
Raven
37m

The terms sound fair to me. Thank you for reporting this.

Reply
Share
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
40m

The Iranians are doing what the Russians have done regardingUkraine. For several years now Putin has told America and their NATO vassals what conditions are required for peace in Ukraine. America and Europe then go off and spout nonsense but never accept Russias very clear demands. Iran needs to move past this and get on with winning this war...

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture