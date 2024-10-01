Sirens went off all over occupied Palestine as the Iranian response to Israeli arrogance kicked off.

Iranian missiles light up occupied Palestine's sky as they head toward Israeli targets in numerous occupied cities on October 1, 2024 (Social media)

Sirens have sounded all over occupied Palestine as Iranian media announced Tuesday that the Iranian response to Israeli aggression had started.

Dozens of missiles have reportedly hit their designated target, with reports indicating that over 400 missiles and projectiles had been launched from Iran toward the occupied Palestinian territories.

The IRGC released a statement following the launch of the response, saying "We have targeted the heart of the occupied territories in response to the assassination of martyrs Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Nilforooshian."

The statement further said, warning "Israel", "If the Zionist regime retaliates to the Iranian operation, it will face violent consequences."

Israeli reports, on the other hand, indicate that somewhere in the ballpark of 300 rockets had been launched from Iran.

Operation True Promise 2

The IRGC's operation has been declared "Operation True Promise 2", after its antecedent "Operation True Promise", during which an unprecedented drone and missile attack was launched at "Israel" from Iran in April, in response to the Israeli assassination of its officials and aggression on its embassy in Damascus.

In a second statement, the IRGC confirmed that three military bases in Tel Aviv were targeted: Nevatim, Hatzerim, and the Tel Nof Airbase.

In detail, the Nevatim base houses the F-35 fighter jets, and the Hatzerim base houses the F-15 fighter jets used to assassinate Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. The IRGC affirmed that the latter was targeted in response to the assassination of Hezbollah's martyred leader.

Additionally, at least 90% of Iran's ballistic missiles and projectiles launched from its first wave toward occupied Palestinian territories struck their targets, according to the IRGC's second statement.

The attack also successfully hit gas platforms near the occupied city of Askalan, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Iraqi Resistance warns US, 'Israel' against attack

The Iraqi Resistance's coordination committee released a statement after Iran's response, warning US forces that if they were to intervene in a strike on Iran, or if "Israel" were to use Iraqi airspace to execute any strikes against Iran, then all US bases and interests in Iraq and the region would become legitimate targets.

NYT: Iran may have fired ballistic missiles

According to a New York Times report, the time that the first missile took to strike "Israel" (less than 15 minutes) seems to suggest that ballistic missiles were fired.

Similarly, The Washington Post reported the explosions multiple waves of sirens and multiple explosions, including a huge boom, could be heard from Tel Aviv. The explosions, at least 20 of them, sound like heavy warheads exploding — very different from the more familiar sound of air defenses intercepting Palestinian rockets.

In this context, Iran's IRIB news agency reported that the IRGC used the Fattah hypersonic missile in its attack. The Fattah reportedly pierced the Israeli anti-missile shield, which consists of Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 anti-ballistic missiles.

According to the New York Times, which cited the White House, US President Biden and VP Kamala Harris were following up on the Iranian response against "Israel" from the White House operations room. Biden ordered the army to "defend Israel against Iranian strikes and to down the missiles targeting Israel."

The Israeli occupation forces and the Red Alert service indicated that sirens were activated all over "Israel", with settlers being ordered to head to bomb shelters and chaos seen as prevailing in the streets all over occupied Palestine.

Commenting on the Iranian response, US presidential candidate Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social account, in his usual all-caps, "THIS WAR WAS TOTALLY PREVENTABLE. IT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED. IF I WERE PRESIDENT, IT WOULD NOT HAVE HAPPENED!"

Earlier reports said the targets of the Iranian attacks would include military airbases as well as intelligence headquarters in northern Tel Aviv.