Several days ago, Scott Ritter painted how Israel had totally failed in their objectives in destroying Iran’s defence infrastructure

He opined, “I have the greatest respect for Prof. Marandi, BUT” … now that Israel has been thwarted in its aims and is imploding there is no need to retaliate.

In a normal world I would have agreed and to give peace and diplomacy a chance. But the reality is that one side refuses to negotiate (other than as a ruse) and with their failures they have just intensified the genocide.

There is, sadly, only one way to end this and this is with the complete destruction of Israel as a state capable of the mass murder and so I agree with the assessment below, of Prof. Syed Mahammed Marandi.

In the meantime there is more on both sides, about the inevitability of a severe retailation.

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/iran-s-response-to--israel--will-surpass-expectations--irgc

Hal Turner is saying:

As of 10:31 AM EDT today, October 31, and Iranian official confirms a "massive" attack against Israel is to be carried out "soon." I could not pin him down about what the word "soon" means. Based on what I learned this morning, there is no doubt AT ALL Iran intends to severely retaliate against Israel for last weekend's attack. Israel has already gotten word of this Iran intention and Israel is now publicly saying if Iran attacks back for last weekend's Israeli attack, then Israel WILL destroy Iran's nuclear program and much more. Things being as they are, it appears to me that after Markets close this Friday afternoon here in the US, it might be a hell of a weekend for war activities. Perhaps much worse than any of us imagine.

The following are two interviews with Prof. Marandi. The first is from a couple of days ago:

The next is an interview just posted on X with Dmitry Simes Jr, the son of Dmitry Simes, who has been an advisor of US presidents since Richard Nixon but who moved back to Russia but recently had his US home raided.

Here is a video of the current situation for Israel on the Lebanese front.

Israel Is GIVING IN TO HIZBULLAH | Now They’re CRYING TO JUSTIFY THEIR NEXT MOVE

US and Israel Shift Tactics in the Middle East | Syriana Analysis w/ William Van Wagenen