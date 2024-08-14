Reading between the lines it seems that a lot is hanging on ceasefire talks tomorrow in Doha where there is almost zero chance of success while Netanyahu is at the helm.

Read this in combination of other items I have posted.

NETANYAHU ADDED NEW CONDITIONS, COMPLICATING CEASEFIRE DEAL.

Documents reviewed by the newspaper, detailing Israel's negotiation positions, reveal that Israel submitted at the end of July a list of new demands to US, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators, with five harsher additions its list of demands submitted at the end of May.

In a meeting held on August 4 with government ministers, Netanyahu said that Israel "did not even add one demand to the plan," and that "Hamas is the one who demanded dozens of changes." However, the documents surveyed in the report that Netanyahu's behind-the-scenes reversal was extensive. This suggests, the report said, that the agreement would remain elusive as a new round of negotiations are set to begin on Thursday.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/72212

HIGH-LEVEL ISRAELI DELEGATION REPORTEDLY SET TO BE DISPATCHED TO DOHA FOR GAZA TALKS.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirms that he has approved an Israeli delegation to the Qatari capital of Doha for talks aimed at a hostage deal and ceasefire in Gaza.

The statement notes that Netanyahu has also approved “the mandate for conducting the negotiations.”

The statement does not detail who will participate in the talks for the Israeli team.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/72216

BIDEN: IRAN EXPECTED TO PUSH OFF ATTACKING ISRAEL IF GAZA CEASEFIRE DEAL CLINCHED.

A widely anticipated Iranian attack on Israel to avenge the assassinations of senior terror figures may be staved off if Israel and Hamas manage to reach a long-sought ceasefire deal in Gaza when talks resume later this week, US President Joe Biden said Tuesday.

The comments came hours after Iranian officials told Reuters a promised retaliatory strike could be delayed to allow talks to progress, even as Hamas indicated it would not attend the negotiations and with a member of the Israeli delegation expressing doubt in the viability of the talks unless Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expands the team’s mandate.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/72206

Hamas politburo member Osama Hamdan says the Resistance group informed mediators that any meeting should be based on discussing implementation mechanisms and setting deadlines

ByAl Mayadeen English

On Wednesday, Hamas announced that it would not participate in the upcoming round of Gaza ceasefire talks scheduled for Thursday in Qatar, stating that a proposal already exists on the table, and all it requires is implementation.

An official familiar with the discussions mentioned that mediators still plan to consult with the Palestinian Resistance movement afterward, Reuters reported.

Hamas said earlier this week that it had already accepted in June the ceasefire proposal put forward by US President Joe Biden, whose national security advisor later revealed that it was in fact an Israeli proposal. The group said it would only attend the talks if the discussions were regarding the implementation process.

Read more: For Gaza ceasefire, Hamas says implementation needed not more talks

Washington considered that a ceasefire agreement remains possible, and warned that swift progress is necessary to prevent the war from escalating further.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has delayed his trip to the Middle East, which was initially expected to start on Tuesday.

Reuters claimed that three Iranian officials said that Iran's direct retaliation against "Israel" for assassinating Hamas' politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran can only be held back if a ceasefire in Gaza is reached.

Middle East Eye

US has said the talks are nearing their conclusion, but Hamas said it wouldn't partake in latest round of discussions

From zionist sources

Team led by heads of Mossad, Shin Bet; Hamas sends mixed messages on participation; Jerusalem said to demand all 33 hostages returned in first stage must be alive

IRAN OFFICIALS SUGGEST PLANNED RETALIATION MAY BE SCRAPPED IF GAZA CEASEFIRE REACHED.

An Iranian attack on Israel could be delayed amid hoped-for negotiations later this week for a hostage release and ceasefire deal in Gaza, three Iranian officials said on Tuesday.

Indicating that a successful deal could hold Iran back from direct retaliation against Israel for alleged assassinating Hamas terror chief Ismail Haniyeh on its soil.

Senior security official says Tehran and its proxies will launch direct attack on Israel if no deal reached in this week’s hostage talks, amid US push to prevent regional flareup

An Iranian attack on Israel could be delayed amid hoped-for negotiations later this week for a hostage release and ceasefire deal in Gaza, three Iranian officials said on Tuesday, indicating that a successful deal could hold Iran back from direct retaliation against Israel for alleged assassinating Hamas terror chief Ismail Haniyeh on its soil.

Hal Turner reported from on holiday:

Both U.S. and Israeli Officials state that they have Observed a Significant Increase in Preparations by Iranian Missile and Drone Units in the West of the Country over the last 24 Hours. With the Preparations seen, similar to what was Observed right before Iran’s Large-Scale Attack in April against Israel.

An Israeli official, citing conversations with security officials, said Monday that Israel’s latest assessment was that Iran was planning another direct attack and that it could come imminently.

Iran takings significant steps to prep for launching missiles & drones at Israel, verified by Satellite imagery.

IDF is on heightened alert after detecting Iranian & Hezbollah preparations to attack. US mobilization of military assets to region larger than American deployment for Iranian attack in April.

Tehran’s allies in Iraq and Syria are planning to attack U.S. bases in those countries as Iran launches its expected attack on Israel, according to an Iraqi official with close ties to Iranian-backed forces in the region.

Joint Statement: US and European Allies Express Support for Defending Israel in the Face of Iranian Attack.

US publicly estimates that the Iranian response is expected "to be significant." Privately, those same officials expressed ‘SHOCK” BORDERING ON “PANIC” AT THE LEVEL OF MISSILES BEING MOVED.

A senior Israeli official told me: "The Iranians openly signal (on the ground) their determination to carry out a significant attack in addition to their public statements that the attack will exceed the one they carried out in April. Iranian public statements do not reflect any retreat"

U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin has ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) and Carrier Strike Group 3, which just Departed yesterday from Guam, to Expedite their Deployment to the Middle East; while the USS Georgia (SSGN-729), an Ohio-Class Guided-Missile Submarine armed with over 150 Tomahawk Land-Attack Cruise Missiles, been directed to Immediately Reposition from her current Location in the Mediterranean, to the U.S. Central Command’s Area-of-Operations.

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant spoke earlier with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin regarding preparations that have begun to be Observed in Western Iran, suggesting a Large-Scale Attack against Israel is now Imminent; with Officials stating that they are expecting the Attack be Larger than what was seen in April, utilizing both Missiles and Drone to Strike at Military Installations across Central Israel.

An Iranian attack on Israel could be delayed amid hoped-for negotiations later this week for a hostage release and ceasefire deal in Gaza, three Iranian officials said on Tuesday, indicating that a successful deal could hold Iran back from direct retaliation against Israel for alleged assassinating Hamas terror chief Ismail Haniyeh on its soil.

OTHER NEWS

The opposition and Saudi-affiliated Iran International is reporting that the Central Bank of Iran has been hit with a large-scale cyber attack which is caused major disruption to the banking system across the Islamic Republic.

The outlet says the impact of the attack if far-reaching, suggesting it could be one of the largest cyberattacks on Iran's state infrastructure to date, coming amid soaring regional tensions with Israel.

Earlier Wednesday, Iran's Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned the country about threats of irregular warfare, stating, "The exaggeration of our enemies' capabilities is intended to spread fear among our people by the US, Britain, and the Zionists. The enemies' hand is not as strong as it is publicized. We must rely on ourselves."

He continued, "The enemy's goal is to spread psychological warfare to push us into political and economic retreat and achieve its objectives."

Could this reported major cyber attack be the work of Israeli intelligence? Likely many in Iran believe so.

Ironically it comes on the heels of claims by US officials and in Western media that Iranian state hackers are actively working to influence and interfere in the upcoming US elections.

However, there has been no proof of these allegations, but only references to poorly made spoof websites which seek to influence either conservative or liberal voters.

As for these Wednesday reports of a major cyber attack targeting Iranian banking, a story picked up in Israeli media as well, Iranian officials have not given official confirmation and state media sources remain silent thus far.

Last December, a major cyber attack took out a significant part of the country's gas stations, as it targeted widely used payment software, and Tehran attributed the disruption to Israel and the US.

Israel has long been known to target Iran's nuclear program with cyber attacks, some of which have reportedly been successful in crippling the operations of key sites in the past.

Two weeks have passed since Haniyeh's killing and Israeli leaders are still bracing for some kind of potential big retaliation from Iran. If it is accurate that Iran's central bank has been crippled in the attack, and if Israel is behind it, this could convince Tehran to finally pull the trigger on its long awaited retaliation.

BREAKING: Huge power outages in large parts of Iran, including central and western Iran

🚨BREAKING - Iran issues a NOTAM for it's western airspace.

NOTAM instructs civil aircraft to operate at 18 000 feet above mean sea level (AMSL), Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 13:30 to 16:30, from 14 August 2024 at 05:24 until 19 Sept. 2024 at 16:30.

BEN-GVIR DISREGARDS STATUS QUO AND JOINS WORSHIPPERS ON TEMPLE MOUNT.

About 1,500 Jews visited the Temple Mount on Tuesday, as part of their commemoration of the fast of Tisha B'Av, and dozens of them were recorded praying and bowing in a violation of the status quo of the holy site. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is responsible for the enforcement of these rules, was also seen on Temple Mount. The police detained 11 worshipers.

Ben-Gvir arrived at the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning together with the Development of the Periphery, the Negev and the Galilee Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf. Just last week, on August 5, the police responded to an inquiry on the subject and stated that "the rules in the Temple Mount have not been changed."

https://t.me/seemorerocks/72215

HAMAS FIRES LONG-RANGE ROCKETS AT TEL AVIV, BLASTS HEARD IN CENTRAL ISRAEL.

ISRAELI citizens reported hearing sounds of explosions near Tel Aviv and central Israel on Tuesday, Israeli media reported. Shortly after, Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack.

Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida said that the terror group's Al-Qassam Brigades "bombard Tel Aviv and its suburbs with two M90 missiles [long-range rocket reaching 90 KM] in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians and the deliberate displacement of our people," in a statement on the terror groups Telegram channel.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/72214

War in Inevitable - Alastair Crooke, Alexander Mercouris & Glenn Diesen