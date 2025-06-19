Seemorerocks

Iran’s Major General Mohsen Rezaei: "“We secured all nuclear materials before any strikes"

https://open.substack.com/pub/seemorerocks/p/irans-major-general-mohsen-rezaei

ROBIN WESTENRA 2025.06.19 Thu

BREAKING : Iran’s Major General Mohsen Rezaei

“We secured all nuclear materials before any strikes, our scientists and factories are safe. Our enriched uranium was moved to secret locations long ago.” “In the past 48 hours, we used a new tactic combining Fattah and Sejjil missileswhich seriously disrupted enemy defense systems and cause massive damage on ground "

