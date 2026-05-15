Iran's foreign minister stood before the BRICS summit in New Delhi and told the room the war was fought for all of them. He called the West a declining empire. He asked BRICS to condemn the United States and Israel by name. Whether the room responds with action or silence will say as much about BRICS as it does about Iran.

Araghchi Brics speech New Delhi, Iran, unbreakable under pressure, battle fought in defence of all, west declining empire wounded animal, Brics condemn US, Israel by name, might can never make right