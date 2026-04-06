Excellent coverage from Gospa News in Italy

https://vtforeignpolicy.com/2026/04/israel-us-iran-warfare-irgc-has-targeted-uss-lincoln-and-us-forces-base-in-middle-east-breaking-news-in-7-exclusive-videos/

From Hal Turner

The Speaker of the Iran Parliament seems to utilize proxies to post messages on Social media. The latest such message makes clear Infrastructure war commences within 24 hours.

The message, posted at 01:26 this morning, April 5, in Farsi language (Iranian), is machine-translated as follows:

“If Iran does not receive a credible signal by tomorrow of Trump reconsidering an attack on Iran’s infrastructure, it will preemptively, irreversibly, and on a massive scale target the Saudi electricity and oil production infrastructure, as well as that of the Israeli regime. Iran has so far refrained from exercising this option in order to avoid entering an “irreversible infrastructure war” and a “Ukrainization of the region,” but the time for this restraint will end in the next 24 hours.”

Below is the original (proxy) posting in Farsi language:

TRUMP ANNOUNCES MAJOR MILITARY PRESS CONFERENCE TOMORROW 1:00 PM

President Trump announces he will be having a news conference with the US Military at 1 PM ET tomorrow (Monday, April 6). This is just 3 hours after his “48 hour warning” to Iran expires.

The Iranian President’s Office announced that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until transit revenues can compensate for war damages inflicted on the country.

The statement follows a weekend of diplomatic efforts, including meetings between deputy foreign ministers and specialists from Iran and Oman.

Officials gathered to discuss options for restoring the safe flow of maritime traffic through the critical shipping chokepoint amid the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Iran has informed both Qatar and Turkey that their services as mediators are no longer needed, and that messages from the United States should no longer be relayed to Iran in the future.

Iran has refused to compromise on its demands and has rejected a proposed Hormuz opening for ceasefire deal.

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Egypt, and Pakistan held phone calls with Iran’s foreign minister and Witkoff on Sunday, but no breakthrough was reached.

Iran says US “destroyed the path to diplomacy.” “America’s terrorist actions in Iran have essentially removed diplomacy from their agenda.”

Let me walk you through what just happened in the Iran Conflict over the last 12 hours.

Pakistan brokered an emergency ceasefire framework overnight — the “Islamabad Accord”

Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir was in contact ALL NIGHT with both sides

The deal had two phases: immediate ceasefire + Hormuz reopens, then a comprehensive peace deal in 15-20 days

Both Washington and Tehran received the proposal

Iran’s response this morning: REJECTED

A senior Iranian official told Reuters: “Tehran will NOT reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a temporary ceasefire”

Iran added: “The United States lacks readiness for a permanent ceasefire”

Then the IRGC released a statement that should terrify every person on Earth:

“The Strait of Hormuz will NEVER return to its former state, especially for America and Israel”

“NEVER.” That is the word they used. NEVER.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf: “The entire Middle East will burn”

Now look at the diplomacy scorecard:

❌ 10-day ultimatum — Iran said no

❌ 48-hour deadline — Iran said no

❌ Turkey mediation — failed, no progress (WSJ)

❌ Egypt mediation — failed, no progress (WSJ)

❌ Pakistan “Islamabad Accord” — rejected this morning

Every single path to a deal is now DEAD.

Now look at Trump’s side. He posted one message this morning: “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time.”

He already said on Truth Social: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one.”

This deadline has been extended 3 times already. 10 days → 48 hours → Monday → Tuesday 8 PM.

The question is: Is this the real one?

Iran is acting like it is. They are not negotiating. They are preparing.

The IRGC said “never.” Not “let’s talk.” NEVER.

Tuesday is not a deadline anymore. It is a countdown.

There is not going to be any ceasefire. There is not going to be any deal. The Strait of Hormuz will remain obstructed at best, closed at worst.

Oil will not be flowing. Supply chains will continue to collapse. The world economy is heading into a Depression and economic collapse the likes of which humanity has never seen before.

From Zero Hedge

With all that in mind, the odds of a ceasefire by the end of April (2026) are rising (but still low)... (Lol)

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-iran-mediators-ceasefire-talks-promised-catastrophic-escalation-axios

Absolute disaster for the global economy. Al Jazeera confirms the US just bombed South Pars, one of the world's largest gas facilities shared with Qatar.

Trump is literally destroying the energy lifeline of the entire region. The fallout will be catastrophic.

Passport was found at site of 2x C130 and 3x helicopter incident

Larry C. Johnson: Iran’s ‘Dead’ Defense WIPES OUT US Jets & Black Hawks – Trump Ultimatum FAILS

Alastair Crooke : Claiming Victory While Admitting Defeat

PANIC In Israel! Iran just KNOCKED OUT Israel’s power plants causing MASS EVACUATION - OPTM