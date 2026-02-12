Iranians burn effigy of satanic idol, BAALRobin WestenraFeb 12, 202643ShareMoses burned that demonic Samaritan golden calf and punished his idol worshipping people.Then why are the zionists calling the burning of a satanic idol, “anti-semitism”“Iran burned the statue of Baal to declare war on us. We are watching what is happening.” -NetanyahuMonitor𝕏@MonitorX99800🇬🇧⚡️- The opening ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England started off with a ritual venerating Baal. Worshipped in West, Burned in Iran 3:42 PM · Feb 11, 2026 · 660K Views168 Replies · 1.57K Reposts · 5.83K Likes43Share