Iranian president: Leaders of the U.S. and European countries lied when they promised a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza if Tehran did not strike Israel
The President of Iran stated that Tehran has fulfilled its part of the deal with the West and did not retaliate militarily against Israel's assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh. However, the leaders of the U.S. and European countries lied when they promised a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza if Tehran did not strike Israel, noted the Iranian leader.
That’s how Israel killed Nasrallah and other high lever personell:
1) Netanyahu promised a ceasefire deal with Lebanon if Iran does not attack Israel
2) The west negotiated with Iran not to retaliate against Israel, else there’s no ceasefire
3) Iran told Nasrallah that a ceasefire is coming and that he is safe
4) Nasrallah went to a big meeting with commanders, including Iranians thinking he is safe, likely even discussing the ceasefire deal
5) Israel strikes the meeting with 80 bunker buster bombs, killing them all.
The new Iranian president is naive and believes the promised of the west and ultimately the promises of Netanyahu. Now Israel is celebrating. 1/
Israel likely knew that since a ceasefire deal is promised, Nasrallah would assemble a big meeting including Iranians, to talk it through. So Israeli drones monitored the command center until Nasrallah arrived. Then, they levelled the place. 2/
The Finnish president Stubb essentially confirms the story: "Netanyahu said he would accept the ceasefire proposal with Lebanon, but upon arriving in New York his rhetoric became completely different," 3/
ADMISSION: The West promised a ceasefire if Iran does not retaliate against Israel! “The promises of the leaders of America and Europe to cease fire in exchange for us not responding to the killing of Haniyeh were pure lies” — Iranian president complains naively 4/
84 bunker buster bombs hit the complex and nothing is left. 5/
Now Israel's Security Minister Ben-Gvir Celebrates Nasrallah's Elimination All of Israeli government is euphoric. 6/
Israeli Channel 14 celebrate the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah. That’s the mood in Israel now. 7/
Netanyahu tricked everyone 8/
I have utterly no idea why anyone within this Axis would believe one word from Israel or any person representing Israel. I find such naïveté absolutely incredible. This is the story they're selling?
Perhaps a more salient article would detail exactly why they feel they **could** believe Israel who has gutted Gaza and likely killed ~28,000 women and children.
The truth lies in actions and not words...whether or not for a person or nation. This whole mess in the Middle East stinks to high heaven of collusion among all sorts of parties. The victims? You guessed it. The everyday, average Arab or Israeli bottled within these borders.
Does anyone anywhere ever wonder why Netanyahu's .gov cares so little for Hamas hostages that they continue a highly destructive war at all costs as opposed to a ceasefire with hostages returned? Israel doesn't give a damn about their citizens. Neither does Hamas or Hezbollah. It's all one big club...and the average citizen ain't in it.
The Shia are colluding with Israel becomes the only acceptable answer.
A true Shia war council would acknowledge that their missiles are inadequate and are most often thwarted by the "Iron Dome." They cannot stand against Israeli's superior weaponry and air power given and purchased from the U.S.
As with the Vietcong, if the Shia resistance were true, they would begin employing some of their tactics. You can't fight this type of warfare with inferior weaponry technology and numbers. You change the parameters of the war and don't fight according to one Israel gives you. Supremacy in the air also gives Israel this advantage as they bomb any country in the ME with the mumbled excuse "There were Hamas (Hezbollah) leaders in the buildings."
So...they saw Nasrallah enter the building via drone? Then, why did they use 84 bunker busting bombs and demolish six apartment buildings? See?
That bomb weaponry was engineered in Albuquerque, New Mexico. None of the Congressional and Senate members from this state, none of them, are stopping the flow of direct aid and weapons to the apartheid Israeli state.