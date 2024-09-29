The President of Iran stated that Tehran has fulfilled its part of the deal with the West and did not retaliate militarily against Israel's assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh. However, the leaders of the U.S. and European countries lied when they promised a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza if Tehran did not strike Israel, noted the Iranian leader.

Does this X thread accurately describe things?

That’s how Israel killed Nasrallah and other high lever personell:

1) Netanyahu promised a ceasefire deal with Lebanon if Iran does not attack Israel

2) The west negotiated with Iran not to retaliate against Israel, else there’s no ceasefire

3) Iran told Nasrallah that a ceasefire is coming and that he is safe

4) Nasrallah went to a big meeting with commanders, including Iranians thinking he is safe, likely even discussing the ceasefire deal

5) Israel strikes the meeting with 80 bunker buster bombs, killing them all.

The new Iranian president is naive and believes the promised of the west and ultimately the promises of Netanyahu. Now Israel is celebrating. 1/

Israel likely knew that since a ceasefire deal is promised, Nasrallah would assemble a big meeting including Iranians, to talk it through. So Israeli drones monitored the command center until Nasrallah arrived. Then, they levelled the place. 2/

The Finnish president Stubb essentially confirms the story: "Netanyahu said he would accept the ceasefire proposal with Lebanon, but upon arriving in New York his rhetoric became completely different," 3/

ADMISSION: The West promised a ceasefire if Iran does not retaliate against Israel! “The promises of the leaders of America and Europe to cease fire in exchange for us not responding to the killing of Haniyeh were pure lies” — Iranian president complains naively 4/

84 bunker buster bombs hit the complex and nothing is left. 5/

Now Israel's Security Minister Ben-Gvir Celebrates Nasrallah's Elimination All of Israeli government is euphoric. 6/

Israeli Channel 14 celebrate the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah. That’s the mood in Israel now. 7/

Netanyahu tricked everyone 8/