https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15685251/FBI-director-Kash-Patel-HACKED-Iran-private-photos-emails-leak-online.html

A photo by FBI Director Kash Patel released by Handala

Pro-Palestinian hacktivist group Handala says it has brought the so-called “impenetrable” systems of the FBI “to their knees” within hours.

In a statement released on Friday, the group announced that its team has gained full access to data belonging to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Patel’s “emails, conversations, documents, and even classified files are now available for public download,” the statement read.

Questioning “the security that the US government boasts about,” the group declared to the world that the FBI “is just a name, and behind this name, there is no real security.”

Handala stated that the cyber attack came after the FBI announced a $10 million reward for the capture of its members.

The group reiterated that Washington can never “silence the voice of resistance” through “bribes and threats.”

Handala dedicated this cyber operation to the 84 navy personnel martyred aboard Iran’s IRIS Dena on March 4.

The vessel was on an official mission in international waters to participate in a naval exercise in India when it was struck by a US Navy MK 48 torpedo from a submarine, approximately 40 nautical miles off the coast of Galle, Sri Lanka.

Reports indicate that around 20 sailors remain unaccounted for, while 32 were rescued by Sri Lankan authorities.

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