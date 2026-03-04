From Ice Farmer

In the last 48 hours, major insiders are warning of Iranian cyber retaliation targeting US critical infrastructure and financial networks. This echoes Klaus Schwab’s “cyber pandemic” warning (“bring our society to a halt”) and Janet Napolitano’s 2013 prediction of a “cyber 9/11,” and aligns with long-standing technocratic agendas: AI regulation, digital currencies, and biometric/digital ID mandates. Let’s connect the dots so we won’t be surprised or afraid, and choose instead sovereignty: local networks, analog backups, cash & barter, community resilience.



https://unshadowed.org



Links:



https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-...



https://www.nextgov.com/cybersecurity...



https://www.cyber.gc.ca/en/guidance/n...



https://industrialcyber.co/critical-i...



https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/nat...



Videos:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos...

https://finance.yahoo.com/video/cyber...

https://www.cnbc.com/video/2026/03/02...