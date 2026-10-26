RICK WILES TODAY - OCTOBER 26, 2026

By Rick Wiles | October 26, 2026

The next blow in a Middle East war may not come from a missile. It may come from a rusty freighter dragging its anchor across the seabed.

The world knows the Strait of Hormuz as a gateway for oil tankers. Soon, however, the world’s population may suddenly discover another kind of traffic beneath those waters: the fiber-optic cables that connect Gulf nations to international networks.

Lying on the floor of the Persian Gulf are fiber-optic cables no thicker than a garden hose. They carry the bank transfers, oil trades, cloud data, phone calls, and government traffic of some of the richest nations on earth.

Most people have never heard of these cables. That is exactly what makes them dangerous. Iran’s military has warned it could sever them if the United States or Israel strikes the Islamic Republic again.

This report will tell you what lies beneath the water, how easily it could be cut, and who would pay the price.

Iran’s Warning to President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu

Iran has prepared detailed plans to attack undersea communications cables in the Persian Gulf if the United States and Israel strike the country again, according to two senior Iranian security officials who spoke to Reuters on Friday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, gave few specifics and would not say how or where such attacks might be carried out. One revealed a key part of the strategy: Iran would try to block repairs after any attack, deliberately prolonging the disruption to internet and other communications.

“If Iran is attacked, there will be no more red lines ... from undersea cables to military bases, including covert ones,” the official said. He warned Washington not to “play with fire,” claiming Iran had full access to the cables and could easily destroy them.

The threats echo earlier warnings from Iranian officials that the region’s undersea cables could become targets in any renewed conflict if diplomacy with Washington collapses. On October 19, IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebi reportedly said seven major cables pass through the Strait and described them as among the Guard’s “new targets.” Two days later, another senior Guard official warned that the cables could be targeted if Iranian infrastructure came under attack.

The Hidden Arteries of the Internet

Roughly 95 to 99 percent of data crossing between continents travels through undersea cables, not satellites. When you send an email from Dubai to London or a bank in Kuwait settles a trade in New York, the signal almost certainly rides pulses of light through glass fiber on the ocean floor.

Satellites can’t replace them. Even the newest low-orbit constellations carry only a sliver of what a single modern cable moves. They are useful for emergencies and remote areas, but they cannot carry a nation’s banking, cloud computing, and streaming traffic.

In deep water, a cable is little more than glass fiber wrapped in plastic and steel. Nearshore, it is armored and often buried because that is where ship anchors and fishing nets do their damage.

Source: The Caspian Post

The Silent Arteries of the Gulf

We often think of the internet as floating in “the cloud,” but 99% of international data transits physically along the seafloor.

Thick as a garden hose, these subsea glass strands power everything from interbank transfers and algorithmic trading to oil rig SCADA telemetry and cloud AI processing.

In the Persian Gulf, a few key cable highways carry the vast majority of regional connectivity:

Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1): A 25,000 km arterial line linking East Asia to Western Europe via the Middle East.

FALCON: A dedicated loop network connecting coastal nations across the Gulf.

Gulf Bridge International (GBICS): The backbone connecting UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Iran.

Source: Middle East Broadcasting Networks

Not every Gulf nation is equally exposed:

Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar sit deep inside the Gulf and are the most exposed. Their backup is overland fiber through Saudi Arabia, which means their internet would increasingly depend on Riyadh’s networks and goodwill.

The UAE is better protected. Its key cable hub is Fujairah, on the Gulf of Oman coast outside the strait, and many major intercontinental cables land there or in Oman.

Iran itself relies partly on Gulf cables. Cutting them would wound its own connectivity, a point that suggests the threat is partly a bargaining chip.

Easy to Cut, Hard to Fix

The Persian Gulf averages only about 50 meters deep. That puts its cables within reach of combat divers, small submarines, and dragged anchors. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard navy has trained frogmen and operates small Ghadir-class submarines built for shallow coastal waters.

Sabotage doesn’t require high technology. Many cable breaks worldwide result from ships dragging their anchors, making it hard to assign blame. Deniability is part of the appeal.

The real damage comes after the cut. Only a few dozen cable-repair ships exist worldwide. In peacetime, a repair takes days to weeks. In a war zone, insurers, crews, and governments may refuse to send ships until the shooting stops. A cut that would be a nuisance in peacetime could last for months.

Weaponizing the Wire: Iran’s Asymmetric Threat

In recent rhetoric, senior officials from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) signaled a strategy targeting regional data nodes, cloud hubs, and underwater lines if conflict escalates with the U.S. or Israel.

Why target cables? Asymmetric leverage.

By threatening the digital infrastructure powering Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, Tehran signals to neighboring Gulf capitals that supporting foreign military operations could cost their economies hundreds of billions in digital disruption.

Vulnerability Across the Gulf

Country

Vulnerability

Core Exposure Risk

Kuwait

High

Minimal direct subsea redundancy; relies on overland routes through neighbors.

Bahrain & Qatar

High

Island/peninsular geography bound to shared Gulf subsea loops.

UAE

Moderate

Heavily exposed inside the Gulf, but mitigated by landing stations outside Hormuz (Fujairah).

Saudi Arabia

Lower

Extensive dual-coast landings (Red Sea and Gulf) linked by cross-country fiber.

What Happens When the Cables Go Dark?

A cut to the Hormuz cable would most likely cause a crippling slowdown rather than a total blackout. Carriers spread traffic across multiple cables and overland routes, so when some fail, the rest become congested. Expect sluggish connections, frozen video calls, failed transactions, and outages at peak hours. Smaller carriers that depend on just one or two cables would suffer most.

The damage would ripple far beyond web browsing, because the Gulf states have bet their futures on becoming digital and financial powerhouses:

Financial stoppages. Dubai, Bahrain, and Doha are banking and trading hubs wired to London, New York, and Asia. Interbank payment messaging over SWIFT, currency exchange, regional stock trading, oil and gas deals, and letters of credit all run on data. Delays and failed transactions would hit every one of them.

Cloud and AI under strain. Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Oracle operate cloud regions in the Gulf, and the UAE and Saudi Arabia are building enormous AI data center campuses. Cut off from the outside world, these regions could continue operating locally even as their links abroad slow or fail, stalling corporate operations and government services. Every attack would also raise the risk premium on future investment.

Logistics and energy delays. Port clearance, tanker scheduling, and terminal tracking depend on constant connectivity. Energy trade could be disrupted even while shipping lanes stay physically open.

Daily life. Gulf governments have moved IDs, visas, utilities, and banking online. Anything that relies on servers abroad would slow down or stop working.

The U.S. military. The Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and U.S. bases in Qatar and Kuwait rely mainly on military satellites, but commercial links support logistics and daily operations.

The repair trap. A cable repair normally takes weeks, with industry estimates often running from 30 to 45 days from fault to fix. In a war zone threatened by mines and anti-ship missiles, repair ships may be unable to get insurance or permission to work, and a cut could drag on for months.

One caution: the main Europe-to-Asia internet highways don’t run through Hormuz. A cut there would be a Gulf crisis, not a global internet emergency. The bigger global threat in a Hormuz conflict remains oil, since roughly a fifth of the world’s supply passes through the strait. For the internet, the far more dangerous waterway lies on the other side of Arabia.

Don’t Forget About the Houthi Threat in the Red Sea

Further south in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, roughly 15% to 20% of all global web traffic passes through a narrow underwater corridor. Some 15 to 17 major cables squeeze through the Bab el-Mandeb strait between Yemen and Djibouti, then run up the Red Sea to Egypt. This corridor carries most of the data flowing between Europe and Asia. Cutting it would hit India, Pakistan, East Africa, the Gulf, and Europe all at once.

The Houthis have no known capability for deep-sea sabotage. Their power is cruder. They can disable ships whose anchors then tear across cables, and they can make repairs too dangerous or legally complicated to attempt. In 2024, Houthi-linked channels circulated cable maps with implied threats, while the group officially denied any plan to attack them.

How likely is a deliberate Houthi campaign? Historically, less likely than feared. The cables serve Saudi Arabia, with which the Houthis have negotiated, as well as Iran’s Asian partners and Yemen itself. A deliberate cut would invite fierce retaliation. Collateral damage from attacks on shipping has been the more realistic danger. The odds rise sharply if Iran is attacked and calls on its allies to apply pressure.

The Two-Front Squeeze

The nightmare scenario is coordination: Iran severing undersea cables in the Strait of Hormuz while the Houthis cut cables in the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb. Saudi Arabia’s digital lifelines would be squeezed from both ends. Overland routes through Saudi Arabia would become the last bridge.

International treaties dating back to 1884 forbid cutting submarine cables, but they offer little protection in wartime. In the modern world, a nation can be wounded without a single building destroyed. The next war in the Middle East may be measured not only by oil prices and casualties but also by frozen screens and failed transactions.

The Risk is Disruption and Delay

If cables were damaged in either chokepoint, people would not necessarily lose all internet access. More likely, some connections would slow down, cloud services or communications might become unreliable, and businesses could face delays and higher costs as operators shifted traffic to backup routes.

The dangers are greater if several cables are damaged at once or repair vessels cannot work safely. A cable may be repairable, but a conflict zone can make the repair itself difficult. Technology companies have already been seeking alternative land routes amid regional insecurity, a sign that the risk of conflict can exact economic costs even before another cable is cut.

Modern conflict can reach far beyond the battlefield. Oil moves across the surface; data moves beneath it. The world has already seen the damage inflicted by disruptions in the supply of oil, natural gas, fertilizer, and other commodities. We can expect more disruptions and inflation if data networks are severely disrupted. Damage to either network can impose costs on countries and businesses far from the point of attack.

Be prepared for major disruptions if President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu attack Iran again after Israel’s Knesset elections on October 27 and the U.S. midterm elections on November 3. Like wounded bears, defeated politicians can be very dangerous.