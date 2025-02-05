https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/trump-iran-is-very-strong-right-now-and-were-not-going-to-allow-them-to-have-a-nuclear-weapon/

Donald Trump to reinstate 'maximum pressure' sanctions campaign on Iran - The Jerusalem Post

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday restored his "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran that includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero in order to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump signed the presidential memorandum reimposing Washington's tough policy on Iran that was practiced throughout his first term.

As he signed the memo, Trump described it as very tough and said he was torn on whether to make the move. He said Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and he hopes that a deal can be worked out with Tehran.

Trump added that Iran "would be obliterated" were to try to retaliate and kill him. He would, however, be willing to meet with his Iranian counterpart to try to persuade Iran to give up what the United States believes are Tehran's efforts to develop a nuclear weapon.

Trump has accused former President Joe Biden of failing to rigorously enforce oil-export sanctions, which Trump says emboldened Tehran by allowing it to sell oil to fund a nuclear weapons program and armed militias in the Middle East.

Trump's memo, among other things, orders the US Treasury secretary to impose "maximum economic pressure" on Iran, including sanctions and enforcement mechanisms on those violating existing sanctions

https://m.jpost.com/breaking-news/article-840637