No one ever would consider "ANYTHING" said By US & Israel, to even be close to the truth they LIE Insistently & constantly, they would not know the truth. LOSERS !
Why is Israel still able to attack Lebanon, the amount of missiles dropped should render them out of action ? Why has this not happened ?
No posts
No one ever would consider "ANYTHING" said By US & Israel, to even be close to the truth they LIE Insistently & constantly, they would not know the truth. LOSERS !
Why is Israel still able to attack Lebanon, the amount of missiles dropped should render them out of action ? Why has this not happened ?