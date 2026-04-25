Seemorerocks

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Jim's avatar
Jim
5h

No one ever would consider "ANYTHING" said By US & Israel, to even be close to the truth they LIE Insistently & constantly, they would not know the truth. LOSERS !

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Jim's avatar
Jim
5h

Why is Israel still able to attack Lebanon, the amount of missiles dropped should render them out of action ? Why has this not happened ?

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