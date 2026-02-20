https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/iran-notifies-un-all-bases-facilities-and-assets-of-the-hostile-force-in-the-region-would-constitute-legitimate-targets?catid=17&Itemid=101

Iran, in a letter to UN Secretary General: “If attacked, all bases, facilities, and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets in the context of Iran’s defensive response.

The United States would bear full and direct responsibility for any unpredictable and uncontrolled consequences”