From RT

Tehran’s response will leave the Americans “stunned,” a senior intelligence source told RT

© Telegram / presstv

The US has launched yet another round of overnight strikes, reportedly hitting civilian infrastructure, including several bridges across Iran, as Tehran warned that any further escalation would have consequences for the entire region.

US Central Command announced its sixth consecutive night of strikes on Thursday evening in a brief statement without disclosing the targets, after President Donald Trump threatened earlier this week to expand the bombing campaign to Iranian power plants, energy infrastructure, and bridges.

Iranian media reported that at least three bridges were hit in southern Iran, killing at least two people and injuring four others. Press TV said two of the targeted bridges were in Bandar Khamir and published photos and videos of the aftermath.

US missiles also reportedly struck Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran, while at least one civilian was killed and seven others were injured in another attack on a residential neighborhood in Bandar Abbas.

“If the enemy, in the course of its war of attrition, seeks to strike Iran’s infrastructure or carry out further assassinations of officials, the entire region will pay the price,” a senior intelligence official in Tehran told RT on Thursday, as the US launched its latest strikes.

Iran will unleash an all-out regional war that will leave the US “stunned” and prove to Trump how “unrealistic” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expectations and assessments were, the source added.

“Iran’s plan for escalating the war will be full of surprises. And unlike the political disarray in the White House, here in Tehran we have maximum consensus on implementing this plan,” the official said.

READ MORE: Trump threatens strikes on Iran’s power plants and bridges (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Washington resumed strikes last week and reimposed its naval blockade of Iranian ports, claiming the measures are aimed at protecting commercial shipping and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has claimed that America is now “in control” of the waterway and will act as its “guardian.”

In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has launched drone and missile attacks against US military facilities in the region, including the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, one of Washington’s main naval hubs in the Persian Gulf. Tehran has warned that regional oil and gas exports could be blocked completely and declared the strait closed until the US ends what it describes as its “illegal” military intervention in the region.