Here is more on the Race to the Bottom with Mike Adams interviewed by Lt.Col. Davis.
I have been posting and warning as much as I can but seemingly, no one is interested in too much truth.
They love posts whereby they can write a comment blaming whoever - the Jews or Donald Trump - but the inconvenient truth, not so much.
I note that not one of the items I posted has been ‘liked’ or commented on and when I looked at the stats early yesterday there were 88 views but a 1.47% open rate.
What does that tell me?
Discussion about this post
No posts